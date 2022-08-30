Angelina Jolie’s “total black” outfit that reveals a piercing in her navel

28 Aug 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie was seen on a solo outing, after their frequent walks in the company of their daughters. The actress surprised with an informal look, with a short blouse that exposed her belly.

The mother of six children, who is in full dispute with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, has stood out in her role in recent months sharing with all her offspring.

Even the protagonist of “Maleficent” took most of them on a trip to Italy, where he filmed his most recent film, in which Salma Hayek participates.

He also accompanied Zahara to her new and luxurious university, where the young woman will begin her studies very soon. Although Shiloh preferred to distance himself and enroll in a university to be away from her mother, he also attended a concert with her.

Angelina reveals her belly with a relaxed look

Jolie is a woman who knows how to stand out for her elegant way of dressing, but this time the 47-year-old American interpreter caused a furor in black, with a short blouse that left her belly, tight to the body, in the best style of Lara Croft .

But what most surprised the fans of the artist was a small piercing that she had in her navel and that the intrepid paparazzi cameras did not let escape as she left some office buildings, according to the Daily Mail.

She complemented her outfit with wide pleated pants, chunky platform sandals, with a Yves Saint Laurent quilted lambskin bag, described in a Harper Bazaar article; while she showed her good humor smiling at the photographers.

Jolie kept things simple by wearing black sunglasses, a dainty gold necklace with a single diamond, and fine gold earrings. Her clean and fresh face also looked very natural and seemingly free of cosmetics, as her loose straight hair fell to her shoulders.

