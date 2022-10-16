Angelina Jolie’s touching secret email to Brad Pitt: “Even now it’s impossible for me to talk about it without crying”

“The alcohol it has deeply hurt our family. I no longer want to have anything to do with the winery we have together ”. In the era of excellent separations and divorces in Italy and in the world, often accompanied by some vulgarity too much on social mediathere is an email addressed by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt with touching tones. They called them Brangelina, as if they were one. For six years they have been clashing relentlessly. The words of the email reaffirm what was the real reason for the break between the two actors according to Jolie: precisely alcohol and Brad’s habit of excess. She had to remain secret. She instead she was posted by @ magshrts1 on TikTok And credited as authentic. In fact, it would be part of the documents of a 2021 judicial file. Angelina takes the issue of Chateau Miraval, the castle in France where she married Brad. A shared property.

This mail contains revelations. In fact, wines are produced in the castle company. And Jolie, who has always identified the cause of her breakup in her husband’s alcohol abuse, writes: “I don’t feel like I’m involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when behaviors due to this substance have hurt our family so deeply ”. The triggering episode? What happened in 2016 on a private plane. Pitt, visibly altered, he had raised his hands to his children and spilled beer on her. This has always been his story. And now that year, 2016, also returns in this most recent post: “For me Miraval died in September 2016. Everything I’ve seen since then has confirmed it to me, unfortunately. The place that marks the end of our family is an alcohol-focused business“. The tones are not bright, but pressing: “Your dreams for your relationship with activity and alcohol are yours alone and you made it painfully clear. I wish you the best in business and I sincerely hope that one day the kids, when they grow up, will think differently about Miraval and will come to visit you ”.

In reality, another battle hides behind Angelina’s outburst. In fact, she accuses her husband of having always managed the company on his own, never letting him know of his decisions. In fact, she offers him two possibilities: either the sale, and she says she is willing to lend a hand to identify a buyer. Or she wants her husband to buy her shares. From there a new phase of this very turbulent divorce was unleashed. Pitt is suing her wife accusing her of never spending on her project. Angelina’s company, Nouvel, has in turn dragged Brad to court, accusing him of devising a plan to oust her from the business. And asking for $ 250 million in compensation. In his e-mail, however, he remembers the French manor with moving words: “It is a place that held the promise of what we could be and in which I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible for me to talk about it without crying ”.