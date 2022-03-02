Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter surprises on an outing without her mother: Every day she looks more like her sister Shiloh

In the blink of an eye they are already teenagers. Children grow up very fast and those of celebrities are no exception. The youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne Jolie Pittgrew up in the eyes of the public that follows the careers of his parents.

The young woman is no longer a little girl, she is now a teenager of 13 years who goes for a walk with her friends to drink coffee.

In the captured images of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the resemblance that the girl has with her sister Shiloh, who recently accompanied her mother to charity activities in Cambodia, was clearly noted.

All about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s daughter’s style

On the casual outing with her friends, Angelina’s youngest daughter looked very relaxed. Her attire was quite fresh, but this did not detract from her beauty one iota.

Vivienne went out alone, without her famous mother, something that does not happen very often, because the actress and producer always tries to accompany her younger children.

The teenager’s meeting with her friends took place in a place called Coffee Bean in The Angels. She was dressed in a vintage shirt, gray sweatpants. Her hair looked natural and tied in the back.

Vivienne was born on July 12, 2008. She did not come into the world alone, since she has a twin brother. Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt. Along with Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 15, are part of the Jolie-Pitt family.

Andy Vermaut shares:Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos: Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a… https://t.co /olnkGSe3qX Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/7iddHDPYbS — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 21, 2022

Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter also bears a strong resemblance to her mother. A photograph of the actress in her youthful years was recently published and it is inevitable not to notice the great resemblance that she has with the protagonist of “Tomb Raider”.

all about celebrities