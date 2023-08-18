Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt will work on Kiss

Angelina Jolie He is undoubtedly one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood. And much of what revolves around their lives is of public interest, as part of the fame that their six children have earned as well: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivian,

The fruit of her marriage to Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie They adopted three children (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) and later had three other biological children (Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne).

Angelina Jolie will work on Broadway with her youngest daughter, Vivienne.

What happened? As part of a new venture, trying her luck in musical theater with the play The Outsiders to be presented on Broadway, the actress decided to employ her 15-year-old daughter as part of her staff of collaborators.

According to the protagonist of the film Maleficent herself, the girl in said meeting would be his production assistant. As detailed, the girl has shown an interest in the performing arts and decided to give her an opportunity to grow.

“Viv reminds me of my mother (Marcheline Bertrand) in that she focuses not on being the center of attention but on being a support for other creative people. She is very thoughtful and serious about theater and wants to better understand works hard for how to contribute”Detailed Angelina Jolie In conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

A week ago, the Hollywood star spoke about her immense excitement at being the lead part of the making of The Outsiders. He also reveals that one of his daughters was responsible for conducting experiments in the area, and that all guns are accurately pointed. Vivienne Jolie PittBecause it is with him that he usually participates in various plays.

Vivienne Jolie Pitt is 15 years old.

It seems that the youngest daughter of the celebrity is most attracted to the profession of her parents. In this case, it concerned not the role of the main actress, but the creative part.

it must be remembered Vivienne Jolie Pitt He was also part of the cast of Maleficent at the time. And although she was very young back then (she was 6 years old and played Princess Aurora as a child), now it seems she’s taken her talents behind the scenes and is in production with her mom. have cooperated.