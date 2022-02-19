Angelina sold vineyard and Brad reacted like this

The movie superstars, once the highest-profile couple in Hollywood, bought a majority stake in the vineyards of Chateau Miraval in the south of France, and were married there six years later.

Last Thursday, the American actor Brad Pitt sued his colleague Angelina Jolie in California state courts for selling his part of the French vineyard where they were married in 2008. According to a lawsuit filed by Pitt in California (southern United States), the The couple had “agreed that they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without each other’s consent.”

But they dissolved their marriage in 2016 and have remained locked in court battles ever since, including over custody rights to their six children. Last October Jolie sold her stake to “a Luxembourg-based liquor manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler,” says the legal document from Pit’s representatives obtained by AFP.

Pitt’s lawsuit alleges that Jolie broke the terms of their original agreement by not offering her the right of first refusal. “Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval, while Pitt poured money and sweat into the wine business, building it into the rising company it is today,” the suit states.

The brief describes the vineyard as a “small unprofitable wine business” that “needed renovation” before the couple bought it in 2008. Pitt and Jolie paid “approximately 25 million euros” for their part, some 28.3 million euros. Dollars. The actor contributed 60% and Jolie the remaining 40%.

But Brad Pitt went on to pay for the renovations “in a manner grossly disproportionate to his relative share of the property,” with the understanding that Jolie would not back out of the investment without his consent, the suit alleges.

The actor brought in Marc Perrin, one of France’s leading winemakers, to help transform the business into a leading rosé wine producer, but “Jolie was not involved in these efforts,” he continues. Revenue reportedly grew from about $3 million in 2013 to more than $50 million last year. Jolie’s representatives did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Pitt and Jolie became a couple after co-starring as married killers in the 2004 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston at the time. The actor, now 58, was accused of beating one of his children during a flight from France to Los Angeles shortly before Jolie filed for divorce, but was later cleared by the FBI and social workers.

The couple announced in 2018 that they had reached an amicable agreement on the children, three biological and three adopted. However, last July Jolie scored a victory in her custody battle when the private judge overseeing the divorce and custody matters was disqualified from the case.

Judge John Ouderkirk, who had also officiated at the couple’s wedding, was found to have profited financially from working separately with Pitt’s lawyers, and a California appeals court disqualified him from the case. The custody case went to a new judge.

Source: AFP.