Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli: the actress’s father is in mourning | Famous
Patrick Boyer, dad of Angelique Boyer, lives moments of sadness because she is in mourning while her famous daughter and her boyfriend, Sebastian RulliThey are on vacation in Europe.
From those lands, the couple has expressed their accompaniment by sharing their pain.
Angelique Boyer’s father suffers the death of his pet Nuchka
“You had a soul that felt love, I had you in my arms since I was little and now life forces me to let you go“Don Patrick Boyer wrote on Instagram.
” It’s hard to face so much sadness Without your furry presence, you will not be by my side, but you will always be in my heart,” she continued.
Boyer stressed that his pet was “so loyal and so good”, enough aspects to miss her between her “hugs and cuddles”: “Thank you for everything. Rest in peace my beautiful Nuchka.”
The loss of Patrick Boyer occurs at the same time that his daughter is traveling through Europe, where she has been in Spain and France, her homeland.
That did not prevent him from being present and being by his side in the face of the pain he is going through: “Great companion ‘papouni’, I’m very sorry for your pain. I am sorry for your loss. I love you with all my heart!” she wrote on Instagram.
Don Patrick thanked him for the gesture, while his ‘son-in-law’, Sebastián Rulli, also dedicated a few words to him.
” I know how painful it is for you this loss, dear Patrick!”, he told him through the social network.
” I am sorry in my soul! Surely Nuchka is more than grateful for all the love you gave her until the last moment!”
As with his daughter, Don Patrick Boyer thanked the Argentine for his words.
Due to the images that the couple shared last weekend, they moved to Paris, France, where they continued the trip.