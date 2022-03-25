Angelique Boyer changes her image and paints her hair with the ideal dye for those of 30

Angelique Boyer changes her image and paints her hair with the dye for those of 30. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After almost a year of having gone from blonde to brunette, the beautiful actress of French origin, Angelique Boyersurprised again with its beauty and modern style, because once again makeover and paints her hair with the ideal dye for those of 30.

It was through his Instagram account that he showed off his new change, with which Angelique Boyer she looked spectacular, highlighting her features and her pretty blue eyes, dye used by women over 30 and even those of 40 and 50 years to look more youthful, fresh and modern.

In the short videos that the protagonist of the successful telenovela Teresaand more recently empire of lies and overcome the pastshared with his more than 13.9 million followers on Instagram, he showed off the process of his image change, where they had to bleach his hair, and that he used it intense black.

Once your visit to the beauty salon is over, Angelique Boyer showed off the mesmerizing result of her makeover with an ash brown hair color with blonde highlights, as well as a new haircut degrafilado with fringe on the side, which subtracted several years from him.

Without a doubt, this 2022 has been of great renewal for the beautiful couple of the Argentine actor Sebastian RulliWell, after having been on television for a full year with two telenovelas on the air, he began the year giving his career a break and traveling to a heavenly place on the Mexican beaches, where he took the opportunity to rest and meditate in contact with nature, returning fuller and renewed.

Now, life puts her in motion again, because just a few days ago her participation in the successful television series was announced. Killer womenwhich almost 15 years after its premiere in 2008, will return to the screen with new stories of its well-known characters by great actresses such as Angelique BoyerPatricia Reyes Spíndola, Dulce María, Galilea Montijo and Susana González, among others.

In the promo for Mujeres Asesinas, the host of the Hoy Program appears, Galilea Montijoin her long-awaited return to acting, embodying the character of Lorena Garrido, inside the prison where she is serving her sentence, giving a preview of what was seen last Monday, March 21, in the first chapter of this new installment of the successful series, which airs on Unicable.

“Do you remember me? I am Lorena Garrido and more than 10 years ago for betting on greed, my sisters and I lost our freedom… relive it with me, ”she said while holding a card game in her hands.

For its part, Angelique Boyer He also surprised with his return to the screen, after having hinted that he would most likely take a break from acting during this year, so his fans marveled at his decision.

The chapter to which the 33-year-old actress will give continuity, “Soledad, captive”, told the story of Soledad in the midst of the H1N1 pandemic, who is seduced and deceived by a man with false job promises, only to end up in a cabaret at the mercy of physical and psychological abuse left by prostitution. After a while, she takes revenge on the man who cheated on her.