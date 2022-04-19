Angelique Boyer does not want to have children because she fears a future without water

Although Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli They are one of the most stable couples in the artistic world. The actress has been questioned multiple times about marriage or children with the actor from ‘The Rich Also Cry’, however, she has made it clear that they do not have these plans in mind.

However, in an interview that they remembered on social networks, Angelique spoke with “Mamás Latinas” and confessed a new reason why she would not like to have children.

“I think today we are realizing that there is overpopulation, You have to be very aware of that. what It is a great responsibility and after a while we will not have waterso I do start to think about those things of the future“, revealed.

In addition to the pollution and the changes that the planet is undergoing, Angelique also commented that your job is very demanding because some calls late at night do not allow her to fulfill the role of mother.

On other occasions, Angelique has commented that she does not dream of marriage or motherhood, because society has pressured her to do so, “I think that hWe have grown up with concepts that society has marked as ‘the happiest day of your life is going to be your wedding’, ‘to reach fullness you have to get married and have children’, and not”commented.

Now, Angelique enjoys a temporary retirement from the screens after starring in ‘Vencer el Past’ on Televisa.