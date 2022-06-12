Angelique Boyer reveals her thong while tying the straps of her mini bikini

Angelique Boyer the temperature has risen to the maximum Instagram, Well, she shared a video in her stories on that social network in which she appears tying the straps of her minibikini, revealing her thong through her long slipped skirt. But when he picks her up, he turns her into a sexy print dress.

In recent weeks, the beautiful 33-year-old actress has been traveling around Spain with her boyfriend Sebastian Rulliand shared some photos in which he looks very happy, which he complemented with the message “Andalusia I’m falling in love with you 💚 Ronda and Setenil de las Bodegas ✨ what a wonderful time we had, what landscapes 😍”.

After having starred in the telenovela “Overcome the past” Angelique has everything ready to return to the small screen, in some chapters of the melodrama “Overcome absence”which is the sequel to the previous production of Rosy Ocampo. She has been happy to participate in those stories that seek to promote the improvement and empowerment of women.

You may also like:

-VIDEO: Angelique Boyer shows off her best surfing skills while on vacation

-Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli live a reunion with Fernanda Castillo