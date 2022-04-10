Angelique Boyer shows off a spectacular body and a perfect tan in a bikini

After the success with the telenovela ‘Vencer el Pasado’, Agelique Boyer took a well-deserved vacation in Europe and in the company of her boyfriend, the actor Sebastian Rullifrom where she has shared some photos in which she appears wearing her spectacular figure in a bikini while posing in the middle of nature, as happened this weekend.

The Franco-Mexican actress has earned the affection and recognition of millions of fans thanks to the talent she splurges on each project she stars in, but she has also managed to position herself as one of the favorite celebrities on social networks thanks to her spectacular beauty and charismatic personality. This is how she again managed to captivate about 14 million fans who follow her through her official Instagram profile.

Wearing a sexy peach colored bikini that perfectly highlighted her curves and perfect tan, was how the television star delighted the pupil of her faithful admirers, who filled her with compliments before the tremendous uncovering with which she wished them a happy weekend.

On this occasion, not only her followers reacted to the sensual publication, because celebrities such as Alessandra Rosaldo, Claudia Martín, Yanet García and Zuria Vega also fell in love with the beauty of the protagonist of “Empire of Lies”.

Wearing the same swimsuit, shortly before she posed in a sexy postcard that exceeded 260,000 heart-shaped reactions, but unlike the previous one, Boyer only exposed the neckline of her two-piece swimsuit, as well as her flat stomach.

Luckily for her millions of admirers, this is not the only series of photos she has shared while wearing this type of seductive clothing, because a few weeks ago she showed her silhouette with a yellow micro bikini that attracted all eyesWell, thanks to him, he left his stylized figure exposed while posing under the sun’s rays.

While, turning her back on the camera and from the beach, Angelique Boyer was seen wearing one of her smallest swimsuits that was practically lost among her curves.

You might also be interested in:

–Angelique Boyer’s shocking transformation over the years

–Angelique Boyer is the biggest fan of Sebastián Rulli and applauds his work in ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran’

–In a yellow micro bikini Angelique Boyer delights her fans by showing off her statuesque figure