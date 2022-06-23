Entertainment

Angelique Boyer shows off her curves from the beach

Angelique Boyer, the beautiful French naturalized Mexican actress, surprised her thousands of fans through her social networks by showing off a little bit about her trip to the beach, in which she showed off her tremendous curves.

Through her official Instagram account, Angelique Boyer shared a couple of photos in which she appears posing from the Natural Pools of Bologna, in Spain, while wearing a two-piece swimsuit that highlighted her curves.

“We are all born happy. Along the way, our lives get dirty, but we can clean it up. Happiness is not exuberant and boisterous, like pleasure or joy. It is silent, calm, smooth, it is a state of satisfaction that begins with loving oneself. The great Isabel Allende ”, wrote the actress in her post.

This publication did not go unnoticed among his fans, as it was quickly filled with compliments in the comments.

