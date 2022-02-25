Angelique Boyer shows off her rear in a micro bikini while preparing a smoothie

Through their stories of Instagram the actress Angelique Boyer pleased her followers with a video in which she is seen wearing a micro bikini and showing off her rear, while preparing a mango smoothie with protein, which she referred to as “the perfect snack, refreshing, rich, sweet.”

In her recent publications on that social network, the beautiful French actress has shown off her toned body to the fullest, whether posing on the beach, in her room or exercising on a bicycle. It’s all part of a long vacation that Angelique is enjoying while a new television project comes up.

One of Angelique’s favorite places to vacation is Tulum, and from there she took a selfie that he shared with all his fans, writing the message “Life has magical things, sunsets, the sea, the sky, music and YOU! 🧜‍♀️ be magic ✨✨❤️”

