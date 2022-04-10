Angelique Boyer shows off her toned figure and paralyzes fans with a ‘spicy’ photo in the sun

The beautiful and attractive actress Angelique Monique Paulette Boyer Rousseaubetter known in show business as ‘Angelique Boyer‘, has unleashed the madness of the fans showing off her tanned and toned figure.

The model originally from Saint-Claude, France has shared on her personal account at Instagramthe postcard where she poses as a magazine model while enjoying the warmth of spring and revealing her attractive silhouette in a swimsuit.

“Enjoy your weekend,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelique Boyer (@angeliqueboyer)





After making said photo viral, the reactions of her almost 14 million followers on Instagram were immediate, showing her admiration for the beauty of Angelique Boyer with a like and the occasional compliment in the comments tray.

