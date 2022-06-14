Angelique Boyer wears a smaller waist than Thalía in a tiny strappy swimsuit. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The beautiful French actress nationalized as Mexican, Angelique Boyer, continues to surprise us with her beauty, ever since her most recent trip to Spain with the love of her life, actor Sebastián Rulli. On this occasion, the beautiful protagonist of Teresa she looks smaller than Thalía in a tiny strappy swimsuit.

Angelique Boyer showed her great beauty and statuesque figure with a hot video in which she appears putting on her swimsuit, before going out to the beach, after several days of having arrived in Spain to visit the family of her partner, the actor from Los Ricos They also cry and three times ana.

In the video she shared in her Instagram stories, Angie can be seen wearing a tiny blue swimsuit clear two-piece, while the upper part is tying the straps of the top around her tiny waist, even very peculiar to that of Thaliawho for a long time stood out in that aspect, so much so that it was rumored that he had even removed his ribs.

On the bottom, Angelique Boyer She wore a long printed skirt as a cover, which she wore like a dress to go out on the street, with her unique and very peculiar style. Simply, a little terrestrial mermaid.

Just last weekend, the 33-year-old actress caused a stir on the networks by showing off her figure in a blue swimsuit asymmetrical, with which he showed off his marked abdomen, a product of the intense exercise and the great discipline that he carries in his diet.

After the great success of his last telenovela, overcome the past, Angelique Boyer together with the Argentine actor, he gave himself a tour of Spain to visit his in-laws, after a few months ago they traveled to France to visit the actress’s family.

And it is that, after the health contingency, both remained away from their respective families for a long time, so this year has been to travel around the world, even accompanied by the son of Sebastian Rulli Y Cecilia Galliano, Santiago Rulli Galliano.

Now, they took advantage of the fact that both are on break to travel to Spain, where the parents of the 46-year-old actor live. The couple in love have shared wonderful postcards of their experience, including the extensive coexistence between Angelique Boyer and her in-laws, especially her boyfriend’s mother, Silvia Rulli.

“I am the luckiest to have these two spectacular women in my life, I love them,” wrote the Argentine-Mexican in a photo where his mother and his girlfriend pose together.