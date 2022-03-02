Angelique Burgos “Burbu” after getting COVID-19: “It hit me like I never thought it would hit me, corillo”

After a notable absence on the radio waves and on television where she connects with her audience from Monday to Friday, the presenter and announcer Angelique Burgos, better known as “Burbu”reappeared through social networks to confirm that he had COVID-19.

“This is where I appeared, a little lost. COVID-19 caught me. She grabbed me, kicked me and hit me wherever she wanted. She gave me like I never thought she was going to give me, corillo ”, said the hostess of the YouTube channel Burbu tv.

As usual, the also businesswoman decided to take the subject with humor. In a more serious tone, Burgos took the opportunity to emphasize the efficacy of the vaccine against the deadly virus.

“Now what I am left with is a weakness and… horrible. He gave me now when COVID-19 is not in fashion, when no one has COVID-19 anymore, he gave me .. with everything and a vaccine, ”she said. The wife of the former professional basketball player and now leader of the Santurce Crabbers, Larry Ayuso He added: “I don’t know if it would have been worse without a vaccine, I don’t want to imagine it.”

At the beginning of last week, his co-worker on the radio program of The New 94.7 FMRoque Gallart, known in the entertainment industry as rocky the kidreported that he had the virus. Since then, the space has been sustained with recorded programs.

Gallart’s wife, the journalist Jessica Serrano and their daughter, Emma Gallart, fortunately did not get COVID-19.

During the morning of today, Wednesday, the Health Department reported eight new deaths from COVID-which raised the total accumulated in this line on the island to 4,122.

According to the agency, four of the deceased were not vaccinated, three did not have the booster dose and the remaining had their full vaccination cycle.

“The COVID-19 vaccine offers greater protection against COVID-19. Stay up to date, get vaccinated with the booster dose, ”the agency urged in a tweet.