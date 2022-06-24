Ángelo García claims to have been sexually abused on several occasions during his stay at Menudo

Former members of Ricky Martin’s former boyband, Slighthave revealed the horrific abuse they say their manager subjected them to, claiming they were given illegal substances, exposed to “predators” and “abused” of them numerous times.

Menudo was formed in Miami, Florida by Edgardo Díaz in 1977 and became one of the most successful youth bands, selling over 20 million records worldwide and conquering many Latin American countries in the 1980s and 1990s. with its catchy themes.

However, while performing in the successful group, many of its members have now revealed that they were secretly living a nightmare: faced sexual assault and physical abuse behind closed doors.

A new four-part HBO documentary about the band, called ‘Menudo: Forever Young’, which premiered this Thursday, June 23, has brought the alleged abuses to light.

In the production, Angelo Garciawho joined the band in 1988 when he was only 11 years old and left two years later, claims he was abused “a number of occasions” by “predators” That “They took advantage of him.”

He said the first time it happened was in his hotel room with an unidentified man who gave the then-11-year-old alcohol until he “passed out.”

“When I woke up, I was naked and bleeding, so i knew i had been abused. He had burn marks on his face from the carpet. I was very confused and didn’t understand“Garcia said in the documentary, according to information from the New York Post.

Other members of the group also affirm in the broadcast that they suffered abuse during their time in Menudo, as well as substance use, neglect, exploitation and harassment by other members, all under the watchful eye of Díaz.

The group was originally made up of two sets of brothers – Fernando, then 12, and Nefty Sallaberry, then 13, and Carlos, who was 12, Óscar, then 11, and Ricky Meléndez, then nine – who were reunited by Diaz; his debut album, ‘Los Fantasmas’, was released in 1997.

throughout the years, the band saw many of its members come and go and had more than 30 different people in its musical history.

According to the documentary, Diaz had a “fountain of youth strategy” for Menudo, which meant that if any of the members got too old, they were replaced (often at age 16), allowing him to continue his success. and remain profitable for many years.

Numerous young people who were part of the gang alleged that they regularly had no supervision or security and that they were exposed to substances by various “producers and promoters”.

“Once we were in Colombia, I am with Rubén [Gómez], and we are arriving at the hotel”, Sergio Blass, who joined the band in 1986 and left four years later, said in the documentary. “We went into our room. Suddenly, some random guy walks in. And he brings out what must have been illegal substances. We got scared, because we didn’t know that person. But the guy was actually one of the producers and promoters“.

Menudo’s most famous member was arguably Ricky Martin, who joined the group in 1984 when he was 13 and left five years later. It has been said that the ‘Livin la vida loca’ singer’s time in the band helped launch his important music career.

The group released 34 studio albums over the years, starred in a miniseries, three different movies were made about the group, sold out numerous world tours, and swept the charts.

You may also like:

–Johnny Lozada to the former Menudo: “Forgive me because what you lived through is not what I lived through”

–All the details about the funeral of Ray Reyes, former member of the Menudo group