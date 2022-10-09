“Angelyne”, by Universal+: an egotrip on the Walk of Fame | The miniseries explores the life and work of a mythical figure from Los Angeles

“Fame costs and this is where they begin to pay for it with sweat”, was required in fiction where art students dreamed of their name at the top of a billboard. access of Angelyne to stardom was different. It started with a series of billboards around downtown Los Angeles in the ’80s to become a sunset strip goddess. A total of two hundred billboards, rides in a pink Corvette convertible and media appearances helped build her plastic church. What was his talent? Being famous for being famous. Don’t sell anything except your image. Generate mystery with her name and lascivious Amazon figure. The five episodes of Universal miniseries (Friday at 10:20 p.m.), also available on the Universal+ platformThey’re after this Star City Rosebud.

“I’m a pink Rorschach test, an innocent doll or a porn star … whatever you want,” says a suggestive Angelyne (Emmy Rossum) interviewed at the edge of her bed. Such are her statements, as vague as they are brilliant, that she pronounced by her own biography for four decades: “I love Hollywood because I am Hollywood.” “I am an alien. I came to this planet to help and I can say that it is one of the most difficult planets in the entire universe.” “I’m bigger than Barbie, she imitates me.” “I am known for my person, the essence of who I am.” The owner of such an egotrip managed to become the quintessence of LAa self made woman singular. She tried her luck as a model, a new wave singer, and even ran for governor of California in 2003. (she obtained 2,533 votes as an independent candidate), but her greatest merit was her self-promotion stamps. Billboards several meters high decorated with her name and her killer pose: warrior breasts, alien glasses and B-52’s hairstyle.

Who was the real person behind that alias and pomp? Much of the charm was all the secrecy about your identity, an enigma carefully chiseled and carefree for decades. No one knew until the publication of an article in The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “It has the aesthetic power of Marina Abramovic’s performance art and the emotional resonance of John Waters, particularly when he continued to wander the city for decades as he aged”, can be read in the note that served as a battering ram for Angelyne. The narrative of the biopic, created by Nancy Oliver (Six Feet Under), is structured from the search for the journalist who exposed the origins, some mysteries and his real name.

The miniseries, rather, adds makeup to the story while playing with its history, the equivalent of showing Piñón Fijo’s washed face in a fake photo or finding Leevon Kennedy’s DNA written in bubblegum pink. The closing of the pilot is very eloquent of that shameless search. After a boyfriend tells his version of events, the protagonist herself appears in the subject’s memory to retouch her own past. “Angelyne is always in charge,” she blurts out mercilessly.

Prior to Angelyne, the audiovisual industry had already paid homage to his work and pseudonym. The winks can be seen with the appearance of her posters in series (moonlighting, simpsons Y bojack horseman), videos (“We Are All Made of Stars” by Moby) and movies (the name of the game, volcano, escape from los angeles, Terminator: Genesys Y the day after tomorrow). Many of them, it must be said, are apocalyptic fictions. As if the cinematographic mecca was aware that her image will be the posthumous testimony of that corner of the planet. Angelynethen, digs behind his fable mixing fiction and reality. It is a game similar to the one proposed by James Franco in The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece. It should be added that in said film Angelyne had a cameo. The reasons are obvious. Both Tommy Wiseau (director of that bizarre cult work called The Room) as the queen of the posters offer their twisted version of the American dream.

In the years before the Internet, the myth surrounding Angelyne was one of the talk of the big Californian city. As stated at the beginning of the first episode, it was a forerunner in celebrity culture long before Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. What’s more, the blonde from the hotel family considers herself a proud heir to Angelyne’s legacy, as can be seen in the interview she did with him for Interview. In the conversation between the two, Hilton states that his spirit animal is a unicorn. Angelyne opts for a more earthly one: the coyote.

“It’s a punk Barbie doll with things from Marilyn Monroe, Betty Boop, Hello Kitty and a bit of Barbarella,” defined the actress in charge of the role. Initially, Angelyne had been involved with the project (she came to give lessons to the protagonist) but finally decided to abandon it and criticize it because, according to her, it does not do justice to her portrayal. “She’s a renegade and I hope to incorporate all the kind of magic, fantasy and fairytale storytelling that she’s done with her stagecraft,” Rossum flourished. Still, Angelyne moves on. What’s more, she claims to have written a play about a mad scientist who invented a superpowered bra. Your title? “The bra that ate LA.”