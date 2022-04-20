Angelyne: Everything you need to know about Emmy Rossum’s new series on Peacock

Eccentric, sexy, daring and a little strange are the characteristics of this character that comes in miniseries format and for the Peacock platform and is called Angelyne, stars Emmy Rossum and is a story about a pink icon who achieved fame that never imagined out of nowhere.

April 20, 2022 10:06 a.m.

Angelyne and her life full of pink color and eccentricities is the central axis of this new series of peacock and that will be interpreted by Emmy Rossum. In addition, it will have Angelyne herself as a producer, so the details will be well studied to be as faithful as possible to the biography of this legendary figure in the United States.

Angelyne is based on the real life of this iconic Hollywood character

aboard a pink corvette, this voluptuous blonde-haired woman rose to fame thanks to an advertisement she placed on one of the most important streets in Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard. On this billboard, she just said “Angelyne Rocks” with no more data than an image of her exuberant figure on top of a vehicle with a rather suggestive pose.

The curiosity to know what the ad was about, along with a good marketing strategy with several products with the face and figure of this young woman, they gave life to the fame that Angelyne quickly achieved and that now Peacock has turned into a series, in the skin of Emmy Rossum, who had an impressive transformation to resemble this character as much as possible so special.

Angelyne, baptized by People magazine as “the pink queen of the universe that glows in the dark” captivated men and women who can still see her walking the streets of Los Angeles, in an interview for the series she referred to Rossum as her “Hollywood fairy godmother”. It will be a trip back in time for those who still remember the controversy of his life, how he got his fame, UFOs, Corvettes and the pink color that surrounded this public figure and everything that his private life hides, starting with his real name. and place of birth.

Angelyne trailer is out on Peacock

In eight episodes, The public will be able to learn about the life of this unique woman whose image was forever captured on the billboards of a city and who have even become an iconic reference from a bygone era. Little by little it will be revealed mystery about identity of this celebrity who was arousing the curiosity of the public and the media of an entire city.

For Emmy Rossum whom we remember with her role as Fiona Gallagher for nine seasons in the drama series “Shameless”, It has been quite a challenge to play this bold and daring woman.