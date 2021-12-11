anger and frustration for Leclerc in Abu Dhabi

The last qualifying of the season did not go in the best way Charles Leclerc. In fact, on the Yas Marina track the Monegasque was unable to fully exploit the potential of his Ferrari and, in this way, he did not go beyond a seventh place finish which smacks of a lot of regret.

Leclerc, one last complicated sector

As he explained to reporters after qualifying, Leclerc in particular seemed sorry for not being able to properly control the car in the third sector of his last fast lap.

There, in fact, the class of 1997 lost the ground that would have allowed him to close the Q3 with an even better position doing, perhaps, even better than his teammate Carlos Sainz.

“IS frustrating because I had a good first and second sector, I was very fast but in the third I pushed too much, the tires gave way and I left on the road three tenths. I didn’t make any particular mistakes, just a matter of grip and overheated tires ”stated amaro Leclerc, who also appeared very nervous via radio with the team during the final qualifying phase.

Ferrari, Leclerc’s anger during Q3

The condition of the tires and the difficulties created by them led Leclerc to turn up the tones with your engineer during the last stages of qualifications.

“F ** k! We degrade too much towards the end of the lap”Exclaimed the Monegasque at one point who then, shortly after, repeated the problem in a colorful way.

“With this fucking pressure I suffered a lot in the last sector. I thought I could push a little harder, but then everything started to slip into the last sector ”.

Ferrari-Leclerc, fifth place goal

Leclerc, beaten in qualifying by teammate Sainz for the eighth time this season, remains confident on the possibility of doing one good race and defend the fifth place in the drivers’ standings from the onslaught of Lando Norris (3rd in qualifying).

“It will be complicated, it is clear, but everything is possible and tomorrow I will give everything. The performance in FP2 yesterday during the race pace simulations was convincing, so I hope that tomorrow we will be able to exploit it in our favor ”commented the rider from the Principality.

