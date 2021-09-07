Angharad Wood, who is Riccardo Scamarcio’s former partner? Age, daughter, movies, pictures, Instagram

Angharad Wood is the companion of Riccardo Scamarcio, or maybe it would be better to say that it was …

Angharad Wood is a very successful manager worldwide, known internationally for starting her agency Travistock Wood. The woman is also known for being romantically linked to the Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, but their relationship would have come to an end in recent months. The ex of Valeria Golino, according to gossip, would in fact have a new flame: the young actress Benedetta Porcaroli (already seen in Baby, on Netflix). But who is Angharad Wood? Let’s get to know it better together.

Read also: Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli are together: who are the exes who have left?

Angharad Wood, who is Riccardo Scamarcio’s former partner?

Age

Angharad Wood was born in Wood (England) in 1974. Ha 47 years old.

Daughter

Angharad Wood, the former partner of Riccardo Scamarcio, has been romantically linked to the actor for about two years, since the interpreter launched by the film Three meters above the sky concluded his long love story (they were together 12 years!) with Valeria Golino. Scamarcio and Wood in 2020 crowned their love with the birth of their first and only daughter, Emily. The British manager would also have another child, who came into the world from a previous relationship. There is no information available on the baby’s name and age.

Loading... Advertisements

Movie

Angharad Wood, the former partner of Riccardo Scamarcio, is a very successful manager and deals with the management of many actors, both emerging and internationally renowned. Just to name a few, Wood collaborates with the likes of Eva Green, Dustin Hoffman and Dominic West.

Instagram

Angharad Wood, the former partner of Riccardo Scamarcio, is not on Instagram or on any other social network. Very reserved and lover of privacy, the only photos made known of her outside of work events are those in which she was paparazzi around Rome with Riccardo Scamarcio and her daughter, at the beginning of their relationship which has now come to an end.

Don’t follow DonnaPOP on Instagram? Fix it now by clicking here!