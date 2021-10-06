News

Angiolina Jolie’s confession on divorce

Posted on
According to the latest statements released by the actress, with Brad Pitt it would be over because of Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie in an interview said that the love relationship between her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt ended also and above all because of Harvey Weinstein, the producer.

The interview

The actress gave an interview to Guardian in which he recounts, among other things and without filters, his traumatic encounter with the producer Weinstein.

The fact dates back to when she was 21 and it seems that the producer has made heavy advances to the actress.

The manufacturer

“If you leave the room thinking that, ok he tried but he couldn’t, it was still sexual abuse,” said Angelina Jolie. The famous producer was sentenced to 23 years for some blackmail situations.

Angelina Jolie

The actress talked about how that experience, which has always been denied by the producer, negatively influenced and disgusted her. The relationship with the producer has also reflected on the marriage with Brad Pitt. The actor and the producer had new collaborations that were perceived by Jolie as a lack of respect and love, until the marriage ended.

