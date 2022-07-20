Angoulême: in Bourgine, sand, smash and winning shot during the Beautiful Days

Beach tennis, tennis without the pressure

Hit the ball in the “sea, set and sun” version, the twenty or so athletes present that day find their happiness in beach tennis, a sport from Italy which brings together more and more followers every summer in France. . It is played in doubles, with a racket similar to that used in padel on a surface of 16 meters by 8 around a net of 180 cm (170 cm for women). Points are counted as in tennis. The service can be done in any zone and the let (when the ball touches the net) does not exist.

Photo Pierre de Champs

Place to practice: Jean-Michel Audoual, French teacher and author, has just attempted a dive to catch a short ball. “The beach is tennis with funsmiles the fifty-year-old. We arrive in tap shoes, feet in the sand, in the open air, the environment is conducive to relaxation. » It would almost make him forget his favorite sport for 30 years, tennis, which he practices at the Saint-Yrieix club. “There is more technique, more analysis of the gesture and inevitably more pressuresupports the athlete. At the beach, you also need a vision of the game, but everything relies a lot on spontaneity. »

Beach volleyball, “less the fear of throwing oneself”

She too has just attempted a rescue at the foot of the net but without a racket. Luna Couvret-Oliveira, 15, is a member of Esca, a merger of the volleyball clubs of Champniers and Angoulême. As the lessons are over, she took advantage of the beach volleyball sessions, organized by Esca, to train, not unhappy to leave the gymnasium for the fresh air of Bourgine.

Photo Pierre de Champs

Nuance compared to the classic volleyball, the teams are made by two (compared to four in its category), “Physically, it takes more effort. And in the sand, you have to push more on your legs. » Advantage : “There is less fear of throwing oneself, testifies Benjamin Lavauzelle, 19 years old, the bust still silted up. “In the gym, the goal is to improve, there it’s for fun”says the young man, registered for the first time last year at Esca after an initiation to beach volleyball during the Sunny Days.

Beach rugby, an introduction to the world of rugby

“That’s a step forward! » Ludovic Bussard, supervisor at the socio-educational sports center of SAXV, recalls the basic rule of rugby in the fifties of children from the Puymoyen leisure center who have come to learn beach rugby. Go forward, but pass backwards, a curious paradox for young athletes.

Photo Pierre de Champs

It may be his first rugby experience, Loris, nine years old, resident of Puymoyen, seems to have understood the logic. He has just made a superb pass behind his opponent’s back when he was unbalanced. Main difficulty, keep the oval object well in his hands, he who is used to the roundness of the basketball, his favorite sport. What appeals to ten-year-old Louka is the ” cooperation “ within the team: “To go and score, we have to make passes. » You could almost make a proverb out of it.

The program



Beach tennis, beach volleyball, beach rugby: it’s in Bourgine until the end of summer.

Beach tennis: July 25, 29 and 1er, August 5, 8, 12 and 19 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Two tournaments are organized: the first (BT1000) on July 22, 23 and 24, the second (BT500) on August 14 and 15, supervised by the JSA Tennis Club of Angoulême.

Beach volleyball : July 25 and the 1er and August 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., supervised by the Esca volleyball club.

Beach rugby: July 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (reserved for children) and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (open to all, including adults), supervised by the socio-educational sports center of the SAXV.