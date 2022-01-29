Angry Birds Journey, review – Nerd4.life

The Finnish team has been trying for years to find an equally valid idea, but without succeeding. Fresh from various more or less interesting spin-offs, he finally understood that the key was to reinterpret those mechanics, refine them and enrich them with an avalanche of new ideas, thus obtaining an equal but different experience, able to regain the favor of nostalgics. but also to involve completely new users.

Angry Birds was a stratospheric success, one of the biggest ever in the mobile world: the game developed by Rovio it transformed in a few months into a real cult phenomenon and its popularity was relaunched by each subsequent game, while leaving the original formula intact, still irresistible today.

Gameplay

Angry Birds Journey, mystery crates can become anything but we’ll have to hit them to find out

The evil green pigs have stolen the precious eggs of the Angry Birds and so the latter have launched in pursuit of them: the narrative incipit of the new chapter is just a simple expedient to stage the classic fight between good and bad, which this time however, it is consumed within a particularly rich and multifaceted structure.

The basics of gameplay have not changed that much: within each stage we will have to throw our birds against the structures built by the pigs in order to eliminate them and at the same time save the puppies, often trapped, whether they are cages, balloons, prisons of ice or more: situations that each require a different solution.

Angry Birds Journey, one of the special shots turns structures into brittle ice

The inevitable slingshot can now be modulated so that the launch follows different trajectories, but they are the ability peculiar to birds to change the cards on the table and to give a strategic depth to the experience. Chuck, Bomb, Matilda, Stella and Red not only boast different looks than we’re used to, but also modified powers, which change the way we’ve always played Angry Birds.

First of all, Chuck is the first character available, but he does not accelerate during the launch but rather rotates on impact. In general, all birds perform their characteristic maneuver as soon as they hit the target and from this point of view Red has been characterized better than usual, with a mad and insane attack that gives a good idea of ​​his proverbial anger.

Beyond the individual powers, which can be amplified when the relative indicator fills up, however, it is the variables in the field that make the experience truly varied and fresh. The materials are in fact many, as well as the special attacks consumables that you can buy: a shower of ducks, flowers that raise enemy structures or a cold wind that turns everything into fragile ice.

It really seems that the guys from Rovio have made a commitment and Angry Birds Journey is the result of a huge brainstorming from which the most absurd and imaginative things have come out, to the benefit of fun. It is also surprising the enormity of a campaign that currently has five different chapters, each made up of hundreds of levels.

Angry Birds Journey, Stella has the power to throw hit objects into the air

In short, we are talking about a huge game, in all likelihood the definitive Angry Birds, but at the same time a product that uses a freemium model less elastic than in the past. If, in fact, in the first few hours we will be able to play without any limitation, subsequently we will have to submit to a counter with five lives that are consumed with each failed attempt, requiring several minutes to recharge.

The exclusivity of special powers is also reaffirmed, which can offer an important help within the most difficult levels, but have a rather exorbitant cost in gold coins when the latter are not bestowed if not very sparingly. In short, to obtain that type of advantages it will inevitably be necessary to put your hand to your wallet and resort to microtransactions.