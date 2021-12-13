Angry Brawn: “No more contact with the race director” – Formula 1

Looking at how the season has developed this year, one could imagine a hard-fought and controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until the end and so, on time, it was. Nicholas Latifi’s accident, the entry of the Safety Car and everything that followed inevitably did explode the controversy in a race finale that will not be soon forgotten by fans and professionals. However, if the show on the last lap made the pulse of the Hamilton and Verstappen fans jump at a thousand, the whole outline of complaints and disputes – both from Mercedes and Red Bull – was not at all appreciated by the top managers of the Circus.

Speaking for everyone was the former Ferrari technical director, now Managing Director of F1, Ross Brawn. The English manager in fact, as reported by the German site Auto Motor und Sport, took a very clear position against both team principals of the two teams involved, guilty of having tried in every way to influence the decisions of the Race Director Michael Masi with their constant radio protest messages. “It is not acceptable for the team bosses to put Michael under such pressure during the race – thundered Brawn – Toto Wolff cannot expect a Safety Car not to be put on. Christian Horner cannot pretend that cars must necessarily be doubled. This is at the discretion of the match director. We will prevent this type of contact next year “.

On the overall outcome of the race, Brawn was half happy: “The fact that the race was decided on the last lap is a highlight that cannot be overcome. But unfortunately the protest takes away some of the brilliance to this ending“, Said the former Mercedes team principal.