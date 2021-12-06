Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne are back at disposal

The latest news for Napoli football with the edition of Il Mattino on newsstands today revealing i recovery times of Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne and the conditions. The three players ready to return to the field these days. To report it is Il Mattino.

Naples: Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, conditions and recovery times

Fabian Ruiz and Insigne already available for Napoli-Leicester, Anguissa returns with Empoli. The recovery times and conditions of the Napoli players have been revealed.

Had it been played last night, Insigne and Fabian would have at least gone to the bench. But three days were really too short to run the risk of letting them take the field. Reason why they could be back already available with Leicester, in the play-off on Thursday for the passage of the round in the Europa League and it seems almost certain, unless there is some complication in these days in Castel Volturno, that they will return to be owners in the match. on Sunday. Where, and that is the good news, it could go on the bench Anguissa against Empoli, who seems to have put aside the physical troubles accused with Inter.

