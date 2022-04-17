Entertainment

Angus Cloud and Mia Khalifa star in Becky G and Karol G’s ‘MAMIII’ music video

The two music stars Becky G Y Carol G They finally released the long-awaited music video for their breakup anthem “MAM III”. And as if it couldn’t get any better, the outrageous cinematic music video features the actor from euphoria Angus Cloud and media personality Mia Khalifa.

As we waited for footage of the two pop stars, we were pleasantly surprised to witness the video directed by Mike Ho featuring two faces of popular celebrities.

