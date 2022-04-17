Angus Cloud and Mia Khalifa star in Becky G and Karol G’s ‘MAMIII’ music video

The two music stars Becky G Y Carol G They finally released the long-awaited music video for their breakup anthem “MAM III”. And as if it couldn’t get any better, the outrageous cinematic music video features the actor from euphoria Angus Cloud and media personality Mia Khalifa.

As we waited for footage of the two pop stars, we were pleasantly surprised to witness the video directed by Mike Ho featuring two faces of popular celebrities.

An additional surprise was the new rancher prelude to “MAMIII”, where Becky and Bichota sing: “I gave you my heart, you stepped on it with your ego / I know I was a lot of a woman, and you didn’t see it because you were an asshole”.

What a powerful introduction to the world anthem that reached number 15 on the list Billboard Hot 100 and number 4 on Billboard’s Global 200 singles list, signifying a peak of popularity for the careers of both artists.

Mia Khalifa participated with Angus Cloud in the video of Karol G and Becky G

The “MAMIII” music video features Khalifa and a friend looking at a tabloid magazine cover of her presumably ex-boyfriend, Cloud, and her new boo, who turns out to be the same girl riding in the passenger seat with Khalifa. As Cloud drives to a bar, Khalifa and her new love interest are at her house, smashing plates and prizes while drinking her alcohol, which leads her to invite a new man to make out in her bed. .

The drama continues as the final frame shows Cloud at the bar, waiting for his romantic interest, who ends up posting the steamy video of her making out with the new man for all to see.

Will they continue working together?

Collaboration opens the door for new works to come out together. That is what many expect after seeing ‘MAMII’.

While some users of Twitter wanted to see the two Latin artists in the official music video, others loved the appearance of one of the most popular characters in the HBO series, Euphoria .

This music video comes out just in time to anticipate the performance of Carol G at Coachella on April 14 and 24. Then the question immediately appears Will you bring Becky G as a special guest to play MAMII?

We will pay attention to any news about it.