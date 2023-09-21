Angus Cloud: Cause of death of 25-year-old ‘Euphoria’ actor revealed

On July 31, the entertainment industry mourned the death of Angus Cloud, an American actor who was primarily known for playing the role of Fezco in the teen drama ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya. Now, months later, More details have emerged about his tragic death.

This news, which surprised thousands of fans of the production, was confirmed thanks to a statement issued by the interpreter’s family: “With a heavy heart, today we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being. As an artist, friend, brother and son, “Angus was special to all of us in many ways.”

Although it was only announced that the young man died at his parents’ home in Oakland, California, United States, the causes were not confirmed, until now the media TMZ disseminated the information obtained .

Died from deadly combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine And other substances are being considered accidental overdoses, according to TMZ. ‘Euphoria’ star suffered harm, according to Alameda County coroner acute intoxication “Due to a combination of drugs that also includes benzodiazepines”, it can be read on the news portal.

What was revealed in late July was that the young man was “Fighting Fiercely” with deep sorrow arising from the loss of His father, who died a week ago after a short battle with cancer,

Furthermore, the same statement from the family revealed that Clouds were always open about the health importance of mintHe hopes his death will be a reminder to inspire people to break their silence and seek professional help or seek help from their families.

,“We hope his death can remind others that they are not alone.” The statement went deeper.

It should be remembered that the actor starred with Mia Khalifa in the official video of the Becky G collaboration

And Karol G, for the song ‘MAMIII’, as well as American rapper Juice WRLD’s posthumous music clip ‘Cigarette’. Additionally, the actor also had other projects pending, such as the film ‘Freaky Tales’, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.