Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

Angus Cloud died in Oakland, California on July 31. The actor, best known for playing Fezko in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’, died at the age of 25,

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has released the results of the autopsy, stating Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine,

With the announcement of his death, Angus Cloud’s family revealed this The actor was going through a very tough time after the death of his father a week ago., He said: “The only consolation we have is knowing that Angus has been reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus made no secret of his struggles with mental health and we hope that his death Will serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and they do not have to fight this alone and in silence.

Farewell

In the days following his death, the actors and actresses of ‘Euphoria’ dedicated kind words to him. Zendaya was grateful to meet him: “That’s how I would like to remember him, for the light, love and unlimited happiness that he always managed to give us.Sidney Sweeney described him as “An open soul, with a kind heart, you filled every room with laughter.”

HBO, which picked him up for a future third season of ‘Euphoria’, The first episode of each season included a tribute to Angus Cloudand released a statement mourning her death, saying she was “immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ families.”