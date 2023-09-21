Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

The entertainment industry is defeated on July 31, 2023 One of its biggest promises: Angus Cloud.

The actor who is internationally known for ‘giving life’fezco‘In the HBO teen drama,’Excitement, He was found dead in his home in Oakland.exactly one week after his father’s death, The actor lost his life At the age of 25.

,It is very sad that we had to do this Today I am saying goodbye to an incredible person. As an artist, friend, brother and son. (…) Angus spoke openly about his battle with mental health and we hope His death may be a reminder to others that they are not alone and that they should not silently struggle alone., reads a statement issued by the Cloud family last July.

We are saddened to learn that Angus Cloud, a beloved actor and friend to many, has passed away. His family and loved ones are in our hearts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Y6ixZqTfkg -MTV (@MTV) 31 July 2023

According to Claude’s mother’s leaked 911 call, He found her without a pulse at her home on 31 July at 11:30 am. When? Officers reached the actor’s residence, In Oakland, California, He was declared dead.

They reveal the cause of death of Angus Cloud, ‘Fezco’ in Euphoria

Almost two months after the unfortunate death of Angus Cloud, The cause of his death has come to light. According to information obtained from the Alameda County Coroner. tmz, actor died “Deadly combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in what is believed to be an accidental overdose.” the cloud felt pain acute intoxication by a Combination of medicines including benzodiazepines.

Angus Cloud achieved international fame almost immediately after giving life fezcoIn ‘Excitement, a drug dealer who gambles role of best friend Repent (Zendaya).

Rest in peace, Angus Cloud.