Angus Cloud’s real cause of death revealed

angus clouds Died from a fatal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, which has been determined to be an accidental overdose. According to the Alameda County coroner, the star of Excitement Acute toxicity occurred from the drug combination, which also included a benzodiazepine.

TMZ first published this news angus He died on July 31 at his family home in Oakland: police and fire departments responded after his mother, Lisa, reported a “possible overdose” and said he had no pulse. A source close to the family told us this angus He had been struggling with serious suicidal thoughts since burying his father in Ireland last week.

angus He was with his family, trying to recover from his pain… although his mother denies that her son committed suicide. As we mentioned, the father of Angus, Connor died in May after a short battle with cancer, of which Lisa said, “His progression was rapid, which was devastating to everyone who loved him.”

angus He had attended an album release party just a few days before his death…he seemed to be in a good mood, having fun with a group of people. After his death, friends of angus They came together to paint a mural in Oakland… which has since become a gathering place for those who want to remember him. The mural was also the site of a candlelight vigil… and the artwork caught a classmate’s attention. angus In Excitement, ZendayaWho posted about it on social media.

Zendaya He has also been one of the celebrities to whom tributes are shared angus…says he will cherish every moment they shared.

Via: TMZ

editor’s Note: Aside from the drugs being involved, it’s almost clear that Claude never got over his father’s departure.