Aníbal talks about how the simplicity of Brad and Sandra impacted him filming

Santo Domingo.-One of the brand names in Dominican cinema is that of the actor and singer Héctor Aníball Estrella, his face has appeared in more than 30 films and series and the passion with which he has worked in each one makes him worthy of great respect. as a professional in that industry.

A family man, honest, calm and who projects a world of peace, they are one of the things that make people stay in front of a big screen watching one of the stories in which he appears.

Hollywood

Recently, he was an important part of the Hollywood film “The Lost City”, a project shot in the country, and that its protagonists and technical team impacted him in a positive way because he had the opportunity to rub shoulders with great stars whom he admires. and follow his career a lifetime.

In a frank dialogue with the newspaper EL DÍA, Aníbal says that working with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock is something that is still surreal for him. “They are wonderful people, both strip themselves of the grandeur of the fame that each of their careers carry and behave like any mortal with whom you feel comfortable talking.

For them, the only issue that exists is that of their family and friends, they are people so grounded that one is left sighing to see that for them only the current moment matters and they only talk about those, “said the son of the singer Adalgiza Pantaleón .

The doors

He assures that this project opens international doors for him because it was a Hollywood production in which there were many people who are now recommending him and have even called him to do auditions in one or another film.

Having your photo next to Brad Pitt is something you can’t beat. “When I saw the photos of myself next to Brad Pitt, it was something surreal for me, and when I met him, one afternoon we sat down to share it was an incredible thing; people that one admires and has followed for years, I am amazed at how disconnected they are from the grandeur of fame and Hollywood.

They are grounded people, it is an incredible thing, it surprises me how disconnected they are from that world, they care about the moment, this is a great lesson for someone who works in this industry”, he adds.

Being on stage with Bullock was also something that made him think that he was a person blessed by those things that were happening to him.

“It was incredible to have the opportunity to work with a person that you admire and who has followed your career for years. Every time life gives you these privileges, you feel blessed and give thanks; The greatest thing was learning from her as an actress and from people, and how despite fame and recognition, she is someone who gives priority to her family, who is above everything else and who still loves the profession and the job of act as if they were the beginning of his career”, he says.

Almost 30 years in the cinema

Next year he celebrates 30 years as an actor and in all of this he has learned that cinema is a difficult career where there are ups and downs, but that the important thing is not to stop and continue along the path with love and blessing, without setting goals and hoping whenever life surprises you with every detail and every project.

He saw from this Hollywood film that the difference in filming here in that industry is money, they talk about a hundred million dollars, here one could talk about one, but if they take away the money Aníbal understands that everything would be the same and there is nothing to to envy.

The jokes

His friendship with Bullock was very good and at certain hours of recording he had fun telling her: “I saw you in that movie, and she said I didn’t work in that one” and then they both laughed to the point that it became a joke between them. that every time they met they said the same thing.

Working on so many films gives him the freedom to think about directing, which is why he assures that this is something “I would like to do and I have thought about it and maybe it will happen in the not too distant future.”

Cinema

– Race

He has an agent in Los Angeles who looks for the roles for him to shoot and assures that he has several offers, which makes him very happy. The script of his own life is something that he, between laughter, he says that he has not yet begun to write.