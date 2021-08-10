ANICA applauds the new decree in support of the resumption of cinema in the cinema

ANICA, the association that represents Italian film productions, has expressed its satisfaction with the decree in support of the resumption of cinema in cinemas

The arrival of the decree in support of the resumption of cinema in the cinema has found the approval of ANICA, the association that takes care of the interests in Italy of producers, distributors and technical and audiovisual companies. To give the news was Luigi Lonigro, the president of the association.

In particular, Lonigro Said:

The resources allocated by the MiC to the realization and dissemination of communication and information campaigns, in addition to the numerous titles that will be released in the next period, will undoubtedly be an incentive for the public that we are sure is eager to return to the cinema to enjoy the unique experience that only the cinema can transmit.

It is therefore attested a certain optimism within the sector, which seems to be planning a phase of shooting next autumn. Looking at the box office data you might doubt this prophecy but, looking better at the numbers, you will notice how these are more or less in line with those of the summer seasons of previous years.

In addition, as also mentioned by the president of ANICA in his commentary on the decree, next autumn will see an important number of recall film. On the Italian production front, they are coming soon Freaks Out of

Gabriele Mainetti (former director of They called him Jeeg Robot) and Diabolik Of Manetti brothers, which can count on the participation of Luca Marinelli and Miriam Leo.

As for international releases, they act as the leader Dunes by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) and The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson (Gran Budapest Hotels, Isla of Dogs). Good results are expected from the return of superheroes, which will begin with the arrival in December of Spider-Man: no way home.

