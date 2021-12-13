Animal Capital-WonderFi, partnership on cryptocurrencies

With the aim of opening decentralized finance (DeFi) technology to the masses, WonderFi has signed a partnership with Animal Capital to launch Money Goals.

The context

In September, Benzinga spoke to WonderFi about the company’s intention to make finance open to all through a curated app experience, so that you can buy assets, earn interest, and gain broad industry exposure through indexed products. .

The firm aims to realize its vision for decentralized finance (DeFi) through a financial model that can replicate market-making, financing, lending and trading services without costly intermediaries.

“The current financial system does not offer equal opportunities to people, whether they are people from low socioeconomic backgrounds, women or minorities,” Ben Samaroo, co-founder and CEO of WonderFi, told Benzinga. “It’s all rooted in the way the financial system is opaque and tightly controlled.”

Growth

Sometimes innovations in the cryptocurrency industry experience a decline in usage as complexity can create a barrier to adoption – to address this challenge, Animal Capital has created a team led by Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck, Marshall Sandman and Michael Gruen. The team, called Money Goals, represents a financial literacy initiative aimed at Generation Z.

Through a partnership, Animal Capital and WonderFi will work to help younger generations think more critically about their money.

Speaking with Benzinga, Richards described the traditional financial path for his peers as difficult, as they are often unaware of the most basic ways to make and manage money.

“Among my followers, I often hear the same feedback,” said the influencer and entrepreneur.

“I have invested in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and today it’s down ‘X’ percent; it’s time to sell. This initial inclination to sell is what we must fight against; simple concepts such as averaging the cost base – or “averaging down” – and hedging can help keep young investors engaged and enthusiastic in the market ”.

What to expect

The Money Goals initiative will put young followers of some of the biggest influencers and entrepreneurs like Richards and Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank in front of the analysis of some of the most famous financial experts in the world.

“I am really excited to work not only with Josh and Kevin, but also with other creators who have significantly participated in the DeFi industry,” Sandman told Benzinga.

“Creators know better than anyone how to communicate with a large audience in specific ways and will help make a difference and in this case, hopefully, support adoption!”