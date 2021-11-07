Animal Crossing New Horizons at the lowest price ever – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons (Spain edition, but with Italian language included) at the lowest price ever. The discount is about 14 euros compared to the Italian version.

The full price of the Spanish version of Animal Crossing New Horizons was € 59.90 towards the end of October 2021, which is a higher figure than the Italian version of the game. Subsequently, however, the game began to drop in price on a regular basis, day after day, reaching a figure lower than the Italian one (at the time of writing, € 48.99), until it reached what is an all-time low for this version. of the game. Italian users on Amazon confirm that the Spanish game includes the ability to choose the Italian language.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a life sim for Nintendo Switch, perfect for relaxing and creating your own perfect island together with many other colorful and funny characters. It is a game suitable for all ages. This is also a perfect time to start playing as the free 2.0 update has just been released which introduces a ton of new content and the paid Happy Home Paradise expansion has also arrived.

