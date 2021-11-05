Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise is like a whole new game
The first paid downloadable DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise has arrived: let’s find out why it’s practically like a new game
Today for all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans is a great day. No, I correct myself! Today for all Animal Crossing fans: New Horizons is THE big day. Because? Hello, but where do you live on Mars? Today the new DLC of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, an expansion so rich and structured that it wouldn’t have disfigured even if it were a game in its own right.
Are you ready to unleash your creativity and design dream vacation homes for many of your favorite villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?
If the 2.0 update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was not enough to satisfy the thirst for curiosity, extra activities and collecting on your own island, with the new DLC – available for purchase at the price of 24.99 euros or contained within the package of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription – it will be possible to leave for a real archipelago of islands where you will be called to join the team of Casimira holidays to design vacation homes for their favorite characters.
The activities to be managed and carried out are different. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise is a paid downloadable content of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that greatly expands the gameplay experience.
We are not talking about a minor expansion, but a real “game within the game” that will ask you to dedicate a lot of time to your new job as an interior designer. There will be many techniques to learn and manage, many new styles and objects with which you can interact to satisfy the most bizarre requests. And in addition, everything that will be learned thanks to the work at Casimira Vacanza, can also be used and applied within the main game, therefore on your own island, even going so far as to become interior designer of your own island, satisfying all requests. of the other inhabitants who want furnishings and style that are proof of the Academy of Fine Homes!
Are you ready? The adventure begins with the Casimira team
First of all, once you have downloaded the content, just go to theairport, in the drop-down menu of options choose “I want to go to work!”, and at that point your adventure is ready to begin. You will arrive in the archipelago where the Casimira holidays where you can meet many new characters who will direct you to what will be your purpose in the team. The archipelago is vast, it has many different islands, each with climatic situations that best suit the needs of customers who decide to rely on you. Growth will be gradual. The more customers you will be able to satisfy, the more the evolution of your work and the possibility of using techniques and objects will expand.
In the Casimira office you will have the opportunity to meet many different customers with very specific requests. Talk to them to find out their wishes and then get to work making them a reality.
Design, structure and renovate
What are the main activities you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise? The first thing to do is design a house; then, after choosing an island for your client’s holiday home, you can take care of the interiors by adding pre-arranged furniture delivered in advance. As you design vacation homes, you will get various techniques, from changing the size of the rooms to adding elements such as partitions, dividers, columns, background sound, lighting and much more. The vacation rental theme will vary by client and you will have many projects to work on. Obviously this does not only apply to the interiors, but you can also work on the exteriors.
By moving from house to house, acquiring new techniques, your customers will surely want renovate and add something new, perhaps expanding the spaces. Well, this is the right time to amaze them with new techniques and, perhaps, even make suggestions. An example? Use new furniture to refresh the environment or use dividers to create extra rooms. In addition, you can also suggest to two customers to share the vacation rental together.
The design is not limited only to vacation rentals, but also to vacant facilities present in the Casimira headquarters. The goal is to make the island as complete as possible, so it will be necessary to design structures such as a school, a restaurant and a hospital.
Design and apply the techniques on your own island
Another very interesting function that allows us to make the DLC interact directly with the main game is that of being able to “export” the techniques learned in the archipelago of Happy Home Paradise, directly on your own island. Ghiottissima opportunity not only for renovate your home but also to intrigue the other inhabitants, perhaps taking them by the throat (you know how much they love sweets and chocolates) with the pralines of Casimira Vacanze, and push them towards the new archipelago. Additionally, the characters may even ask you to renovate their homes on your island.
But this is not limited only to the inhabitants. In Casimira Vacanze, your work certainly consists in finding customers and satisfying their desires, but using the Animal Crossing amiibo cards already available you can invite a specific customer, and why not maybe even one of those we see every day on the our island, like Fuffi or our sister Ago and Filo!
You can take advantage of the new ones amiibo cards of Series 5 of Animal Crossing, which between new and unpublished characters will form a deck of 48 cards. In short, in Happy Home Paradise there is much more substance than could be hoped for from a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, to the happiness of both the most loyal players and those who have not returned to their island for a while. weather.