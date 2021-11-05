Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise is like a whole new game

Today for all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans is a great day. No, I correct myself! Today for all Animal Crossing fans: New Horizons is THE big day. Because? Hello, but where do you live on Mars? Today the new DLC of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, an expansion so rich and structured that it wouldn’t have disfigured even if it were a game in its own right. Are you ready to unleash your creativity and design dream vacation homes for many of your favorite villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? If the 2.0 update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was not enough to satisfy the thirst for curiosity, extra activities and collecting on your own island, with the new DLC – available for purchase at the price of 24.99 euros or contained within the package of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription – it will be possible to leave for a real archipelago of islands where you will be called to join the team of Casimira holidays to design vacation homes for their favorite characters. The activities to be managed and carried out are different. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise is a paid downloadable content of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that greatly expands the gameplay experience. Some examples of Animal Crossing house: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise We are not talking about a minor expansion, but a real “game within the game” that will ask you to dedicate a lot of time to your new job as an interior designer. There will be many techniques to learn and manage, many new styles and objects with which you can interact to satisfy the most bizarre requests. And in addition, everything that will be learned thanks to the work at Casimira Vacanza, can also be used and applied within the main game, therefore on your own island, even going so far as to become interior designer of your own island, satisfying all requests. of the other inhabitants who want furnishings and style that are proof of the Academy of Fine Homes!

Are you ready? The adventure begins with the Casimira team The flight to the islands of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise First of all, once you have downloaded the content, just go to theairport, in the drop-down menu of options choose “I want to go to work!”, and at that point your adventure is ready to begin. You will arrive in the archipelago where the Casimira holidays where you can meet many new characters who will direct you to what will be your purpose in the team. The archipelago is vast, it has many different islands, each with climatic situations that best suit the needs of customers who decide to rely on you. Growth will be gradual. The more customers you will be able to satisfy, the more the evolution of your work and the possibility of using techniques and objects will expand. In the Casimira office you will have the opportunity to meet many different customers with very specific requests. Talk to them to find out their wishes and then get to work making them a reality.

Design, structure and renovate In Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise you are happy to work! What are the main activities you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise? The first thing to do is design a house; then, after choosing an island for your client’s holiday home, you can take care of the interiors by adding pre-arranged furniture delivered in advance. As you design vacation homes, you will get various techniques, from changing the size of the rooms to adding elements such as partitions, dividers, columns, background sound, lighting and much more. The vacation rental theme will vary by client and you will have many projects to work on. Obviously this does not only apply to the interiors, but you can also work on the exteriors. An Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise classroom By moving from house to house, acquiring new techniques, your customers will surely want renovate and add something new, perhaps expanding the spaces. Well, this is the right time to amaze them with new techniques and, perhaps, even make suggestions. An example? Use new furniture to refresh the environment or use dividers to create extra rooms. In addition, you can also suggest to two customers to share the vacation rental together. The design is not limited only to vacation rentals, but also to vacant facilities present in the Casimira headquarters. The goal is to make the island as complete as possible, so it will be necessary to design structures such as a school, a restaurant and a hospital.

A new social network: here is the Belle Case network Here’s how you could make an Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise island After so much work, sweat and planning, do we want to leave your wonderful creature there, without bragging a bit? No, no, no. This is not the spirit of the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has always focused on the aesthetic taste of its players and with this expansion invites everyone to show their creations, taking photos and putting them on the social created ad hoc, the network of the beautiful houses, just like in real life. Arm yourself with your camera, take photos of the holiday homes you have designed and save them in your catalog, which can be consulted through the application for Nook Phone “Network of the Beautiful Homes“. Thanks to the online connection, as well as letting all Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise players around the world admire your work, you can also follow your favorite users or friends and, why not, maybe even get some inspiration for the next project!