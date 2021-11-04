Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the 5 new features of update 2.0 that we like the most

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 is about to arrive, so we’re talking about 5 news that we like the most .

After Halloween and the events related to it, the time has definitely come to take care of the serious things and the real event of this November: the update 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This new big update (remember the last one to be free) will be available from November 5th and, since its presentation took place last October 15th, it has rekindled the desire to play and spend as much time as possible (never enough, sigh) on your own. islet. For this reason, today, we want to talk to you about 5 things we like most about Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0. After all, the expectation for this update was very high, especially considering that it was over a year that there was not an update as rich and “fat” as the one presented to us by the great N. But as they say in these cases? It was worth it! Or at least, so it seems. For all lovers of Animal Crossing, or for those who were still undecided whether to proceed with the purchase of the game or not, this update represents a great opportunity to get back active. After all, we also consider the audience Animal Crossing is aimed at or, much more specifically, the function of the game: relax. There are those who play sports, there are those who meditate and there are those who play Animal Crossing (and also those who do all three!). Not only will the catalog of objects be enriched, but also the different functions related to life on the island, both for those who love to play alone and for those who are a great explorer of other people’s islands and love to share moments of relaxation on their own Island. And speaking of exploring, there will be game areas that will expand, both in terms of the environments inside the island and for those surrounding it. Let’s say that for this 2.0 update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo definitely wanted to do things big (not to mention that the same day will also arrive the Happy Home Paradise DLC, which will practically constitute a new stand alone game). It really should be said, there has never been a better time than this to start playing on the island of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so stop the chatter and let’s find out the 5 new features we like most about Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0.

Set sail with Remo for a boat tour Remo and his boat return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons You know the pier? Well, now it will have a new function in addition to making us take some beautiful dives to explore the ocean depths of our island: make us set sail with Remo for a super boat tour. Oar, one of the iconic characters of Animal Crossing, loves to loiter around and in exchange for a few miles is willing to run us around the ocean for a nice tour, cheering us up with seafaring songs. Moreover, thanks to the tour, you will have the opportunity to explore new exotic islands with completely different times and climates from ours and thus discover a whole new flora.

The market on the island of Fiorillo is finally open Fiorilio will open his island to all the inhabitants of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Finally theFiorillo island opens (and gets a more sensible function beyond taking pictures)! There are many activities that can be carried out on the island of the beloved hippie dog, among these we will find, in fact, several new characters, some particularly known to those who are a long-time Animal Crossing enthusiast. An example? Alpaca and Merino which will offer exclusive furniture customization options. Or Curler with which we can unlock new hairstyles for all tastes. And for those who believe in destiny? Vanda is there to read the cards! But we will also find characters that we usually see passing through on our island, such as Volpolo and his works of art, Sahara and his precious upholstery and Sciuscià with his custom-made shoes.

A coffee with friends in Bartolo’s Piccionaia Animal Crossing: New Horizons Museum Expands Even More! One of the 5 novelties that we like most of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 lies in the expansion of an area of ​​the Blatero Museum. How much have you tried in recent months to create refreshment areas, tea rooms and cafes on your island? Here, now there coffee bar really comes with the Pigeon house of the Bartolo pigeon. In a corner of the Museum, the Piccionaia will host both the inhabitants of the island and the friends that we can invite to our island to enjoy a nice cup of coffee in company; Furthermore, using the phone inside you can invite your favorite characters with compatible amiibo cards.

Now you can cook! You can cook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! In real life, cooking can be more of a stress than anything else, especially when a voice arrives in the middle of the morning or at the end of the day saying the fateful words “what about today?”. Here, definitely on Animal Crossng cooked it can be much more enjoyable and fun! First of all … the GARDEN! Now it will be possible to grow many more vegetables (tomatoes, wheat, sugar cane, potatoes and carrots) beyond the pumpkins already present from last year. Creating our small vegetable garden will allow us to have many fresh ingredients for the creation of increasingly refined and delicious dishes. The dishes can be used as much as embellishment for areas of the house (such as the kitchen) or small thematic areas within the island, or be – rightly – eaten. Enjoy your meal!