animal-friendly guests on the stage of the second evening

The 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival is confirmed as born in the sign of hope and a return to normalcy. After the empty audiences and the applause recorded last year, the public has finally returned to the Ariston. To do the honors, for the third consecutive time as conductor and artistic director, is Amadeusalways flanked by Fiorello.

This time, however, the showman was characterized by a gag, not very happy, centered on “Pitbullying”. A missed opportunity that could have made people aware of the true personality of Pitbulls, Amstaffs, bull-type Terriers in general and mestizos deriving from this type of breed.

Beyond the slips of the Sicilian co-host, there were many animal-friendly guests on the stage of the first evening of Sanremo, some with really strange companions like the Vietnamese pigs.

On the stage of the second evening he was also expected Luca Argentero. Unfortunately, however, the actor will not be present at the Kermesse following a mourning that hit the family of his wife Cristina Marino.

The presence of the actor and director is confirmed for the evening of Wednesday 2 February Checco Zaloneof the musical guest, Laura Pausiniand the co-host of the actress Lorena Monroe Cesarini. Let’s find out what theirs is relationship with animals.

Lorena Monroe Cesarini

The co-host who will join Amadeus during the second evening of the Festival is the actress Lorena Monroe Cesarini, 34-year-old Italian-Senegalese born in Dakar and settled in Rome from an early age. She became known to the general public in 2020 thanks to the role of Isabel in the cult series of Netflix “Suburra”.

Cesarini is very active on social media, especially on Instagramwhere he shares the shots from the set and the love for dogs, especially for his Chihuahua moonprotagonist of numerous photos and also of the first video posted by the actress on the platform in 2016.

Chihuahua has been alongside the actress until 2018, accompanying her in every phase of her personal and human growth: from moments of relaxation in the seaside resort of Fregene to the career path in Cinecittà. Now, however, a new companion has arrived on her social pages, a Pitbull about which the actress has not – for the moment – said much yet.

Laura Pausini

in the picture: Laura Pausini and Lila

The super musical guest of the second evening of the Sanremo Festival certainly needs no introduction: Laura Pausini can count on a huge fan base that goes far beyond the Italian borders.

With 70 million records sold worldwide and the victory at the Latin Grammy at the Golden Globe is to date the only Italian woman to have received such awards. Her lucky career began in Sanremo, where in 1993 she triumphed with the song “La solitudine” in the category Announcementsthe one that is now dedicated to Young people.

After that victory, at just 19 years old, Pausini returns to Ariston to present his new song “The box”written with Madame, and to talk about his future projects. And he who knows if they also concern new four-legged friends.

“Having a dog for me means having a friend who knows how to listen to you and knows how to be heard»: This is how the singer spoke publicly about her relationship with the many dogs who shared their life with her.

Pausini, in fact, in addition to his partner Paolo Carta and his daughter Paola also has two canine companions: Lilaa Maltese who arrived in the family in 2019 and the lively one Marlon. Both have social profiles dedicated to them followed by thousands of users in which a daily life is told made up of appointments at the “hairdresser” and family parties.

I’m really many dogs in the hearts of Pausini and his fansunforgettable however for many it remains Brando, hit in 2014 by a hit-and-run who fled without giving him help and without notifying the singer’s family, despite the fact that all the references to contact were on the collar. An event that encouraged Pausini’s commitment to animals because “animals are like men and deserve respect!», He stressed on his social networks.

The great affection of Pausini for dogs as well as manifesting itself in private life is also found in his role as a public figure, capable of guiding the choices of millions of people around the world. On the occasion of the last World Dog Day, the singer published a long appeal in which she invites her to reflect on the adoption of dogs from the kennel.

«This day serves to celebrate all races, mixed and pure – explains Pausini – but also for raise awareness of the number of dogs that should be adopted each year by kennels. As you know, I have always had dogs, some were given to me, purebred, others were taken by my family because they were found abandoned on the street ».