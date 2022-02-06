Animal Fury tonight on Italia1: plot, alternative ending, The Rock

Rampage previews – Animal Fury: the plot of the film with The Rock aired tonight on Italia1

This evening, Sunday 6 February, will be the Rampage movie to keep the audience company of Italy 1. Starting at 21:20, the network will broadcast the film directed in 2018 by Canadian director and screenwriter Brad Peyton. Starring Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), the plot of Rampage – Animal Fury Davis Okoye’s story will follow. A shy and reserved man, the primatologist will share an extraordinary bond with George, an intelligent albino gorilla saved years earlier by poachers. Due to a risky genetic experiment, however, George, from a gentle and meek companion will transform into a huge furious creature. To make matters worse, the discovery that two other animals, the wolf Ralph and the crocodile Lizzie, have been modified in the same way.



Rampage – Animal Fury on Italia1: the alternative ending and the requests of Dwayne Johnson

Continuing with the advances on the film Rampage – Animal Fury, we discover that the three predators will unleash their destructive fury and sow panic in North America. It will be at that point that Davis Okoye, with the precious help of geneticist Kate Caldwell, will try in every way to find an antidote that can save his old friend and with him the whole of humanity. While waiting to witness the exciting plot, we bring you a series of curiosities. Maybe not everyone knows that the ending of the film Rampage – Animal Fury had to be very different. In the original script, in fact, the giant gorilla George should have died, sacrificing himself to save the world. It was just below request from The Rockwho even threatened to reject the part, that the script was partially modified.

Film Rampage – Animal Furia tonight on Italia1: curiosity, video game on which it is based and collections

Based on the 1980s video game of the same name, the Rampage movie boasts a rich and varied cast. In addition to the aforementioned The Rockin fact, the main performers are Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Released in American cinemas on April 13, 2018, the film was a real success in terms of audience. Globally, in fact, it has grossed as much as 400 million dollars, of which 90.5 million in the United States alone.