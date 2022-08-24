Animal welfare: all slaughterhouses in Spain must install video surveillance cameras | Climate and Environment

The Council of Ministers has approved this Tuesday the royal decree that establishes animal welfare control measures in slaughterhouses. The rule obliges all slaughterhouses in Spain to install video surveillance systems, to save the images for 30 days and to allow inspection services access to them if they request it. All facilities must put cameras, regardless of size. The largest slaughterhouses are given one year from the publication of the royal decree in the State official newsletter to do it. The little ones are given two years. The Government estimates that around 700 will be affected by this rule throughout the country.

The Ministry of Consumption, the department that has been processing this royal decree for almost two years, justifies the rule in the need to “guarantee animal welfare during the unloading, transfer, lairage and stunning of animals, and improve the guarantees of food safety for consumers. In recent years, several investigations by animal associations have denounced bad practices in some slaughterhouses in the country with videos recorded with hidden cameras.

With this royal decree, Spain becomes the first country in the European Union in which video surveillance systems are mandatory for the control of animal welfare, says Consumption. “So far, three nations in the world have approved regulations like this,” says Guillermo Moreno, director of the Equalia association. First it was England, then Israel, and finally Scotland. In recent years, Equalia has released images of hidden cameras from slaughterhouses denouncing “irregularities” both in the rules of “animal welfare and food safety,” adds Moreno.

Rafael Escudero, general secretary of Consumption of the ministry, explains that the sector has also participated in the elaboration of the norm. “This measure was demanded by consumer organizations” and by associations for the defense of animals, recalls Escudero. But also “for the industry, which wants that itch of quality”. Because, according to Escudero, the installation of cameras in slaughterhouses is also a guarantee for the industry, a “seal of quality”. Some associations of meat producers already have their own quality seals in place, which include the installation of video surveillance systems among the clauses for granting these recognitions.

The royal decree, says Consumption, will allow “additional controls to those already carried out in slaughterhouses” in the country. The cameras “must cover, at a minimum, the facilities where live animals are found, including unloading areas, driving corridors and areas where stunning and bleeding activities are carried out,” says the ministry led by Alberto Waiter. “In the case of poultry and pigs, the installation of the cameras must allow the recording of the scalding in order to verify that animals that show signs of life do not undergo this operation,” he adds.

“Those responsible for the slaughterhouses must keep the recorded images for possible subsequent verification,” insists the ministry. As they are workplaces, the Data Protection Law establishes that images can only be saved for one month as long as no irregularity is detected. Regarding the size of the facilities, the royal decree establishes that in order to consider one of these facilities a small slaughterhouse, a maximum of 2,000 “livestock units per year” must be slaughtered.

Video surveillance systems will not be mandatory “in the waiting areas where the means of transport with live animals are located before the start of unloading, but the companies must keep track of the time the animals remain in the vehicles”, add Consumption.

“We have been pioneers,” says Escudero. But, in his opinion, what the ministry is doing is responding to a social demand regarding the treatment of animals. “There are more European countries that have this issue on their agenda, just as the Czech presidency of the EU does,” adds the Secretary General for Consumer Affairs.

Moreno criticizes that it has taken so long to approve the norm, although he applauds the steps being taken to find out “what is happening in the slaughterhouses.” “But it’s only a first step,” he maintains. In his opinion, an independent inspection body of the slaughterhouse should be established to review the images ex officio and not leave that job in the hands of the owners of the facilities.

