Animaniacs: the trailer of the second season | TV

The second season ofwill arrive on Hulu on Friday 5 November and the trailer and the official poster of the unreleased episodes have been shared online.

The official synopsis states:

Yakko, Wakko And Dot they return with great laughter and the occasional epic destruction of authority figures who are in serious need of ego control. The new season of the Emmy-winning series features comic sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy and self-referencing elements to fill a water tower.

The show has already been renewed for a third season which will consist of ten episodes, three less than the first and second.

The revival again follows the adventures of Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko and little sister Dot, and shows the chaos they are capable of causing in the lives of anyone they meet. Together with them, the little finger with Prof is obviously back: all together they must adapt to the changes of the new century. Most of the episodes consist of three sketches: two starring Yakko, Wakko and Dot, and a third with Mignolo and Prof at the center of the story.

Rob Paulsen returns to voice Yakko Warner / Little finger / Dr. Scratchasniff), Jess Harnell is Wakko Warner, Tress MacNeille will be Dot. Maurice LaMarche doubles Prof and Squit again, and Frank Walker is Ralph T. Guard again.

There will be production Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, And Wellesley Wild, with Gabe Swarr.

Source: Collider