Animation, series and great writers

anime miyazaki

San Sebastian is headed to its opening with a production with high expectations: the latest film from Japanese animation genius Hayao Miyazaki. Out of competition, author of spirited Away offers in boy and heron Another Afterlife Experience, a semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, friendship, and creation. The opening film is not only one of the great surprises of this edition of the Festival, but it also sets the atmosphere for an official section that will host two other animation proposals, both Spanish: sultana’s dreamby Isabel Harguera, and they shot the pianistBy Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal.



An image from ‘The Boy and the Heron’



plural feminine

Always attentive to the impulses of our cinema, SSIFF reflects the sweet moment that Spanish cinema directed by women is experiencing. In the debut of Herguera’s feature film above, another new voice is added to the competition, that of the Basque Jion Camborda, who competes Or cornrows. It is a survival story of a woman in 1971 who is forced to go on the run in search of her freedom. Isabelle Coixet will tell us about another way to escape one love, After the success of which film he returned to Kursaal the bookstore, Based on the novel by Sara Mesa, it explores the internal investigation of a young woman who runs away from the city.

writers in competition

In the search and capture of the Golden Shell, 16 titles of very diverse origin will compete, with oriental, European and Australian presence, although American cinema will also be represented by the debut of the poet Raven Jackson.All dirt roads taste like salt) and the work of Noah Pritzker (ex husband) and Christos Nico (nails, Among the most famous names in controversy: Romanian Cristi Puiu (mmxx), French Joachim Lafosse (a silence), Robin Campillo (red island) and Xavier Legrand (Successor), and the return of Martín Rejtman, one of the representatives of the New Argentine Cinema Practice,

(Isabel Coixet, Isabel Harguera and Jion Camborda make history in San Sebastian)

authentic pearl

However, the showcase of great writers passes through the acclaimed Perlak section, which is home to productions presented and/or awarded at other festivals. return to poetry aki kaurismakiA great title by Christian Petzold, Justin Trite and his brand new Palme d’Or, Jonathan Glazer and his surgical exploration of Auschwitz, Matteo Garone’s African journey, the documentary by Maite Alberdi about a couple suffering from Alzheimer’s, a return to childhood by Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Todd Haynes is more Bergmanian than ever may decemberMichel Franco’s new drama, the triumphant revival of the great Wim Wenders, Celine Song with the romantic piece of the year, Ryosuke Hamaguchi with the demanding environment.



Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in ‘May December’



Bayonne Society

Juan Antonio Bayona’s latest work will also be part of the Pearls section, The Snow Society, which has closed Venice. author of impossible displays his visual talents in the emotional story of the survivors of a plane crash in the Andes, which has already been made into a film. they live, In this way, the competition seeks the necessary balance between cinema for the general public and the most outstanding proposals, divided into different sections with respect to Spanish cinema (14 productions) with Ion de Sosa, Javier Massip, Martín Benchimol, Alberto Martín. Menacho, or short film accountant By Irati Gorostidi, who participated in Cannes Critics’ Week.



‘The Snow Society’, by JA Bayona



serial platform

Although out of the competition, Javier Ambrosi and Javier Calvo (Call) will debut in the official section with a seven-episode series Messiahwhich they define as a thriller is familiar and whose cast includes Roger Casamajor, Macarena García, Lola Duenas and Carmen Machi, among others. In this way, some filmmakers witness the recently established tradition of presenting themselves at film festivals (including Cannes) as a framework for the presentation of stage productions, as was the case recently. anti riotBy or with Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Movistar+) Homeland, by Ettore Gabilondo (HBO). This series will also be presented at the festival this year Second aspect.







Macarena Garcia in ‘La Mesias’ by Javier Ambrosi and Javier Calvo



beckett superstar

The event’s programmers may have seen something to close the event with a film about Samuel Beckett. is about dance firstNew work by the British James Marsh, attributed to biopic by Stephen Hawking (theory of everything, The film broadly covers the life of the literary genius, sage and feminist who fought in the Resistance during World War II, always faithful to her motto: “Dance first, think later.”



Gabriel Byrne in ‘Dance First’



Evol, with veal

Long awaited, not least because of its cinephile aspect, is Jordi Avol and Marías Sánchez’s documentary about Josue Ternera. As described by the San Sebastian festival don’t call me veal Offers a “harsh and unprecedented” look at the former leader of ETA. A “tense and detailed” interview with Josue Urruticoetxea, his real name, has been announced, revealing some previously unknown details about one of the terrorist group’s attacks. “This is an exercise in historical memory,” said the directors of the film, which can be watched on Netflix after the ceremony. It will inaugurate the Made in Spain section along with 19 other feature films.



Jordi Avol in ‘Don’t Call Me Veil’



essential teshigahara

Despite a brief filmography, the difficulty in obtaining copies of Hiroshi Teshigahara’s masterpieces led to almost complete oblivion of this essential Japanese director in the sixties and seventies. Contest includes retrospective sand woman, foreign face, Antonio Gaudi And man without mapamong other titles.



‘The Face of Others’ by Teshigahara



Donostia Award

Javier Bardem was to receive one of this edition’s Donostia awards. But this will not take place at the opening ceremony as planned but at the 2024 competition. Accidental damage caused by the Hollywood actors’ strike. Other Donostia awards will be given to Hayao Miyazaki and Victor Aris, who are celebrating fifty years of their Golden Shell. spirit of the hive, Apart from this it will also be launched close your eyesHis long awaited and most recent film, which will be releasing on 29th of this month.