Anita, Denise and Claudia Leite are among the releases of the week!

the highlight:

Claudia Leite – Liquitiki

Dennis ft. Anita – Monstro

Dua Lipa – Houdini

Gloria Groove – Futuro Fluxo

Leticia Hailey – Tudo Escuro

pedro sampaio ft. MC GW – Revolutionary Sequence

Priscilla ft. Bonde Do Tigrao – Queer Dancer

Other launches:

Adri Amorim feat. Danilo Moura – Location

Angel22 – Hello Kitty

Bella Porch – Bad Boy

BDK ft. Raishi – Machine

Carol and Vittoria – Antisocial

Joao Mar – Sacada

Jonas Medeiros & Gaby Martins – Rekaida & Carai

Mari Fernandez – Adios

MC Ryan SP, MC GP, MC GH achieved 7 feats. DJ Japa NK, Mac Negao Original and MC Dena – Noise Now e Migo

Miri Brock – Name Wem

Stefano – Coffee

Tatty Girl – Tiv Sorte Sim

Clips and Visualizers:

Carol and Vittoria – Antisocial

Laura Pausini, Tiago Iorque – Durar (Uma Vida Com Voc)

mc marie ft. Mirela, Valeska and Tana Costa – Escolinha do Funk

Melim – Melhor D3 (Part 1)

Rosana Puccia and David Pasqua – Love on Board

Oh Polemico – Fritadera

Albums and EPs:

espa – drama

Ana Cassimba – Mergulho

Angela Soul – Angela Soul, EU

B Isler – Stubborn (EP)

Big Time Rush – Another Life (Deluxe Edition)

seed-au-revoir

Davy Kneip – BH Fonk 2

Douglas Vox – Surreal Dimensions (EP)

kill the ego talent – call us by its name

Julio Cecchin – Erupkando

Juninho Campos – Nosso Tempo

Zona Poeta – As Cansos Que Fiz Com Chico

Pinkpathares – Heaven Knows

army mc – valuable

Soriso Maroto – Soriso You Gosto No Pagode – Part 2

Trojan – Bam Bolado

Triumph of Death – Resurrection of the Body (Live)