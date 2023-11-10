Anita, Denise and Claudia Leite are among the releases of the week!

And let’s have another sexta-fiera! Every day he is happy to collect news from different artists about their careers. umm two main things gloria groovewith his new album “Future Fluxo”, PriscillaIn his new era he was alone in partnership bonde do tigrao, “Queer Dancer”. ToAlso news from Lem Dallas, HA dennis And Anitatogether not alone “Demon”, dua lipalike or single “Houdini” pedro sampaio com or single “Revolutionary Sequence” And claudia litte With your new music and clips “Tudo Escuro”. For this reason, it’s time to take a look at the musical releases of the week. Come with me, I know you!
the highlight:
Claudia Leite – Liquitiki
Dennis ft. Anita – Monstro
Dua Lipa – Houdini
Gloria Groove – Futuro Fluxo
Leticia Hailey – Tudo Escuro
pedro sampaio ft. MC GW – Revolutionary Sequence
Priscilla ft. Bonde Do Tigrao – Queer Dancer
Other launches:
Adri Amorim feat. Danilo Moura – Location
Angel22 – Hello Kitty
Bella Porch – Bad Boy
BDK ft. Raishi – Machine
Carol and Vittoria – Antisocial
Joao Mar – Sacada
Jonas Medeiros & Gaby Martins – Rekaida & Carai
Mari Fernandez – Adios
MC Ryan SP, MC GP, MC GH achieved 7 feats. DJ Japa NK, Mac Negao Original and MC Dena – Noise Now e Migo
Miri Brock – Name Wem
Stefano – Coffee
Tatty Girl – Tiv Sorte Sim
Clips and Visualizers:
Carol and Vittoria – Antisocial
Laura Pausini, Tiago Iorque – Durar (Uma Vida Com Voc)
mc marie ft. Mirela, Valeska and Tana Costa – Escolinha do Funk
Melim – Melhor D3 (Part 1)
Rosana Puccia and David Pasqua – Love on Board
Oh Polemico – Fritadera
Albums and EPs:
espa – drama
Ana Cassimba – Mergulho
Angela Soul – Angela Soul, EU
B Isler – Stubborn (EP)
Big Time Rush – Another Life (Deluxe Edition)
seed-au-revoir
Davy Kneip – BH Fonk 2
Douglas Vox – Surreal Dimensions (EP)
kill the ego talent – call us by its name
Julio Cecchin – Erupkando
Juninho Campos – Nosso Tempo
Zona Poeta – As Cansos Que Fiz Com Chico
Pinkpathares – Heaven Knows
army mc – valuable
Soriso Maroto – Soriso You Gosto No Pagode – Part 2
Trojan – Bam Bolado
Triumph of Death – Resurrection of the Body (Live)