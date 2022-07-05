Anita Matamoros DESTROYS with curly hair with more roll and freshness for the summer

With the ‘Curly Method’ at the altars of this season’s beauty trend, there are many familiar faces that give shape and volume to their straight hair. Although this Monday it was Marta López Álamo who surprised us on the Paris catwalk with an eighties curl with which she was totally unrecognizable, this Tuesday has been Anita Matamoros who has got down to work to show off a curly hair that we love and of which he has shared the step by step…

The influencer has told her followers that it had been a long time since she had curled her hair and she wanted to bet on a wild and carefree hair for an afternoon of theater in the company of a group of friends. For this she has opted for the tweezers. Lock by lock and with a lot of patience, Anita has curled all her hair. After her, she has combed all her hair with a wide-toothed comb to undo the ringlets and give her look more freshness. “I’ve already escaped from the 80’s”he joked and it is that if the daughter of Kiko Matamoros likes something, it is to try everything in terms of fashion and beauty. Press PLAY and dare one of the trends of the moment!

Instagram @anitamg

The end result is complete. A fresh, wild and carefree version with dreamy curls and XXL volume that has burst in this season and has fallen in love with celebrities such as Blanca Suárez, Blake Lively or Shakira herself, who is lucky enough to wear it without much effort. Anita could not be more delighted with the result, so it would not be surprising if she repeated it several times throughout the summer. And you, do you dare?