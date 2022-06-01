Anitta becomes Catwoman and Vanessa Hudgens reacts | Fashion and Beauty

Anitta She is an expert in revolutionizing her fans with just a photo. And it is that if there is something that she has shown throughout all these years, it is that she always wants to be transparent and sincere with her followers. So much so that a few weeks ago she shared a video with her conversations with her flirts.

Now the artist has once again managed to get one of her publications flooded with compliments after unexpectedly becoming Catwoman. A few hours ago, the Brazilian shared the photos of a session with Numéro magazine in which she gets into the role of this well-known DC Comics character.

With a smarter casual look, the artist simulates climbing a city wall with a shorter hair look. “Cat girl”, it says in the description of the photos.

In a matter of seconds, the answers have been filled with the reactions of their fans. Although also those of his colleagues. Maffio has added some fire flame emojis that perfectly represent what many users have felt when watching the session. He has not been the only one. “Iconic,” adds Vanessa Hudgens.

It is clear that the Brazilian never goes unnoticed, generating authentic revolutions with her publications on social networks. And it is that one thing has made us very clear: she always wants to wear her most extravagant and unique looks. How cute is this girl always!

As for music, Anitta is triumphing with To wrap. The song is a TikTok phenomenon and thousands and thousands of users have joined its challenge. We have all already fallen in love with its rhythms.

His open and sincere personality is something that has undoubtedly conquered many with whom he has met. One of them is Becky G, who has given him nice words in an interview in mid-May. And you, are you also a staunch fan of the Brazilian?