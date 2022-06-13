Anitta dedicates hypnotic movements on the water to the camera | Instagram

The beautiful Brazilian singer Anitta She is known for having a magnet on her hips, attracting everyone’s gaze when she prepares to dance. This time she was raising the temperature of the entire internet with a more than daring video in which she is seen dedicating her best dance steps to the camera.

Those who have followed her for a long time know that the artist is a very open woman and without restrictions when it comes to having fun, because she enjoys life in a big way, letting situations flow by themselves. This is how to create environments full of pleasant surprises for her fans.

this time Anitta appeared on social networks for being the protagonist of a very funny video in one of the many parties that she organizes, as is her custom, she was setting the example of how to enjoy being the first to demonstrate her abilities on the dance floor with the best movements that have.

In the clip of almost a minute, the singer of ‘Envolver’ prepared to dance inside the pool, rubbing the edges of her charms on the surface of the water, in order to make her spectators and those present in the audience more than nervous. party.

Wearing a flirty black two-piece beach outfit, Anitta she released her dangerous curves to the rhythm of the music, letting her striking “peach” take over the foreground at almost all times, showing off the good control she has over the muscles in that area.

Anitta dedicates hypnotic movements on the water to the camera. Source: Instagram



However, this was not all that drew sighs from his fans, as he dedicated intense looks to the camera that seem to go through the screen and squeeze the heart of whoever sees it, making everyone fall to their feet.

The clip liked his fans so much that it was shared by several fan accounts on Instagram, dedicated to collecting his most unforgettable moments. Going viral within hours of its publication.

The artistic career of Anitta took off after the choreography of his hit ‘Envolver’ exploded like dynamite on the entertainment platform TikTok, being recreated by millions around the world and earning him the top positions in the most important playlists in the world.

In addition to once again becoming a hit with her most recent album ‘Versions of Me’, which kept the Brazilian’s name on everyone’s lips for weeks thanks to her special debut at the Cochella Festival 2022.

You can see here the video of Anitta.