Anitta sexy combines boots with black stockings in her Gata video

Surely, the lovers of these pieces will know that the boots with stockings were one of the most viewed combinations in the late 90s. However, with the evolution of fashion, personalities such as Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker Y Keira Knightley they used to wear them casually during the 2000s.

Now, the composer avoids mistakes when wearing high boots and shows us the versatility of the pair, as long as you combine it perfectly. It is a total leopard look, made up of black stockings animal print, along with a black velvet bodysuit, which fits her silhouette like a glove. The complements? Golden jewelry (earrings and bracelets) and a black leather beret. A sensual set, yes, but above all original, which fits perfectly with the musical theme.

Where have we seen the trend of boots with stockings?

Dressed with boots on the catwalk of Patou Spring-Summer-2023. Courtesy of Patou/Gorunway

The catwalks have confirmed the return of the boots with stockingsthat duo that has conquered the hearts of the best dressed. Patou, for the Spring-Summer 2023 collection, combines them with an A-line satin dress, creating a delicate styling, but with a daring touch. On the other hand, Alaïa in her Spring-Summer 2022 show, shows a total look in black, where she mixes different textures such as the crocodile-style trench coat, suede boots Y Thick socks. Saint Laurent at its Resort 2022 presentation bets on mini dresses, semi-sheer stockings Y waders with laces.