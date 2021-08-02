Anitta slows down to live to the fullest, but still wants to bring funk to the gringos

São Paulo, SB (Vulhabres) – Despite the controversial opinions she usually raises, Anita, 28, is definitely one of the most recognizable Brazilian women in the world. It could be: with dozens of international collaborations, songs constantly broadcast on the radio and news all the time, it is difficult to stay out of the imagination of listeners.

But in recent months, after achieving her main career goals, “Girl from Rio” has tried to focus more on herself. “I try to live as much as possible – said Anitta in an interview with F5. – After 10 years of hard work, I’ve come to a place where I can give myself some rest.”

In 2019, the singer has already announced that she intends to slow down her career the following year, due to the pressures of “getting old” in the market and her passion for work. In 2020 there were fewer than ten music releases, compared to almost 30 the year before. However, Anitta was hot on the radio, especially for Cardi B’s hit partner, “Me Gusta”, and the song with Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar, “Modo Turbo”.

Currently, the singer is a source of inspiration for hundreds of other Brazilian musicians, who usually respond to the name Anitta, without thinking twice, when asked about their dream partnership. “I’m flattered and happy to hear it,” says Anitta. “It’s been years of building a career and hearing it makes me so proud.”

The singer is also the largest Brazilian musical show abroad and always tries to increase this visibility with international exploits. In recent months he has released two songs in Italian with Fred Di Palma, and reached the tenth position of the Spotify charts in France with the song “Mon Soleil”, a partnership with singer Dadgo.

Previously, he had already put together a program of songs in English and Spanish with Cardi B, Madonna, Akon, Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Maluma, Becky G, Diplo, Alesso, Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora and others. like a concert on New Year’s Eve in Times Square this year.

“I love trying new languages and learning new things. The connection with other peoples and cultures fascinates me. I am so grateful to be able to sing with artists from other languages that I like so much,” she says, adding that musical collaborations bring her closer to other artists and the public.

The intense work has already earned Anitta six Latin Grammy nominations, as well as being recognized as a key figure to accept Brazilian funk in the “Urban Music” category of the award. On the Grammy Awards website, she is also mentioned as the “Queen of Brazilian Pop”.

“I am so proud to be a woman who comes from the slums and to be above all a fanta. This is a science and a cause that has always been close to me. I am so happy that funk is recognized all over the world. Whatever you can. Keep doing it to take funk wherever I’m going to. ”

mixing rhythm

If there are no schedule changes, Anitta will soon release her fifth music album and her debut is scheduled for October, she revealed in a recent interview with Billboard in the United States. Titled “Girl from Rio”, the same as the only single already released, the album will be one of his great works for 2021, prepared with “so much affection and so much love”.

The singer has always supported her desire to expand the reach of funk around the world, and therefore chose to explore different Brazilian rhythms in this new work, but with all the words in English and parts in Spanish.

“Girl From Rio” is, for me, the album that brings all the essence of Brazil in its rhythms, in its images, in its core. It contains funk, forró, pagodão bahiana, Brazilian rhythms… a project carried out by a Brazilian woman in the world.”

