Anitta sweeps Italy with the most elegant fishnet dress of the summer | Fashion and Beauty

Dolce & Gabbana has celebrated this weekend in Sicily its ten years in the world of haute couture and has done so with a unique event in which fashion, design and celebrities have shared the limelight with the incredible Mediterranean landscape that the city offers coastline of Syracuse on the island of Sicily.

About a spectacular parade baptized as Alta Moda in which more than 100 models participated, the couturiers Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabanna wanted to pay homage to Sicilian opera with unique designs that, in addition to being seen on the catwalk, were also worn by an elite audience among which it was, among others many international celebrities, Brazilian singer Anittadefinitely, one of the big winners of the night beyond the brand itself.

Anitta has worn throughout the weekendto various Dolce & Gabbana looks with which he has amazed his fans, but without a doubt, silver metallic fishnet minidress With which she attended the great parade, she managed to make the artist outshine everyone who saw her.

And it is that the total look of Dolce & Gabbana that the author of To wrap It was perfectly cared for, it was pure elegance and no detail was left to chance. The singer combined the silver fishnet dress with a metallic pink lingerie set that made her figure stand out, silver heels, a set of bracelets, earrings and jewel bag also in silver with diamonds and some white pin up sunglasses that added an extra touch of glam to styling.

The silver grille, brightness and transparency, the bet of the year

Anitta’s silver minidress was nothing more than a sample of Dolce & Gabbana’s bet for the next season, because, judging by the outfits that the firm took to the catwalk, the Italians are clear that what is to come goes through the metallic fabrics, transparency and shine.





Anitta at the Dolce & Gabbana party. / Instagram Anitta

Another example of this, in addition to the looks of the models, was another of the dresses that Anitta herself has worn during her stay in Sicily, a unique haute couture piece made of transparent fabric with a mermaid silhouette that the firm combined with a belt Metallic XXL and two bracelets, without a doubt the fashion accessory.

Emma Roberts, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone and many more

In addition to the singer Anitta, Dolce & Gabanna brought together other international celebrities of the highest level in Syracuse, such as the singer Mariah Carey, one of the great protagonists of the evening, the actresses Emma Roberts, Helen Miren, Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong’o and Sharon Stone and other influential personalities from the world of beauty and entertainment as the head of the Kardashian clanKris Jenner and model Natalia Bryant and her mother, former model and philanthropist Vanessa Laine Bryant.