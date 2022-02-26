Anitta: “Today for the first time a Brazilian Funk is heard in my language. Breaking the Premio Lo Nuestro”

brazilian singer Anitta poses on the magenta carpet of Premio Lo Nuestro, at the FTX Arena in Miami. And after parading with such a black and daring dress, the interpreter stole the show on stage, when she arrived in her style and also being so explicit in her movements.

Anitta conquered the magenta carpet of Premio Lo Nuestro./ (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

About the above, many are even clearer than singing live Anitta never disappoints and that is why she revolutionized Premio Lo Nuestro. Billboard described their choreography as “Some of the most explicit movements that are remembered in the recent history of television“, It was not for less.

As soon as the performance began to the rhythm of his song ‘Envolver’, the artist made some very suggestive waist movements with her back to one of her dancers before turning around and pass a leg around his waist to repeat the same sequence face to face. All this, of course, dressed in a very suggestive outfit and without stopping singing.

There was also another time when he lay down on the ground to start raising and lowering the pelvis while emulating a very explicit actbut all this had a very clear objective that went beyond provoking or causing people to talk.

“Years ago I promised my people in Brazil that I would bring Baile Funk and our street culture to the world. And today for the first time a Brazilian Funk is heard in my language breaking the @premiolonuestro THANK YOU”, she celebrated on her social networks after concluding the gala.

