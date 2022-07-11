Anitta wears a minidress and strappy sandals to the Dolce&Gabbana show

It shouldn’t be a secret to anyone Anitta have a certain predilection for tiny dressesa garment that has taken over the catwalks and the looks of celebrities alike. As an innate follower of trendsthe Brazilian has been able to adapt this piece to your wardrobe striking and, above all, innovative.

The singer, Anitta, shared an image on his Instagram account where he attests to it. In the picture, he wears a mini dress with pendants gold and red signed by the brand Dolce and Gabbanaprecisely to attend the celebration of the 10 years of High Fashion Of the brand.

That Haute Couture is a fantasy is no secret, and that the High fashion of the firm is the explosion of sheer opulence, either. Telling the story of Sicily and its people, the italian house shows us some designs loaded with beauty, tradition and craftsmanshipdesigned for women who are committed to timeless elegance.

A date that manages to attract profiles like Drew Barrymore, Mary Carey, Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong’o, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Emma Roberts or Lucy Hal. They all have a place in the universe of the High fashion designers, because they all have a space in the precious spirit that underlies this type of creation: that of celebrate and escape That is why we are not surprised to see the diva of sensuality, Anitta, being a participant in this event.

Anitta’s minidress at the Dolce&Gabbana Haute Moda show

Anitta at the Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture show.Dolce and Gabbana

The stage, the Piazza del Duomo, is not pure chance or dressing, it is the perfect place to present the timeless creations of Alta Moda, according to the Italian firm. The singer, Anitta, chose this eye-catching, completely custom look. Is about a trendy mini dress transparent and with embossed applications of crosses and rhinestones in gold and red tones in the best Italian baroque style. She completed the look with bracelet sandals in black, like the XL glasses that covered his face.