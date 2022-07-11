Entertainment

Anitta wears a minidress and strappy sandals to the Dolce&Gabbana show

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

It shouldn’t be a secret to anyone Anitta have a certain predilection for tiny dressesa garment that has taken over the catwalks and the looks of celebrities alike. As an innate follower of trendsthe Brazilian has been able to adapt this piece to your wardrobe striking and, above all, innovative.

The singer, Anitta, shared an image on his Instagram account where he attests to it. In the picture, he wears a mini dress with pendants gold and red signed by the brand Dolce and Gabbanaprecisely to attend the celebration of the 10 years of High Fashion Of the brand.

That Haute Couture is a fantasy is no secret, and that the High fashion of the firm is the explosion of sheer opulence, either. Telling the story of Sicily and its people, the italian house shows us some designs loaded with beauty, tradition and craftsmanshipdesigned for women who are committed to timeless elegance.

A date that manages to attract profiles like Drew Barrymore, Mary Carey, Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren, Lupita Nyong’o, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Emma Roberts or Lucy Hal. They all have a place in the universe of the High fashion designers, because they all have a space in the precious spirit that underlies this type of creation: that of celebrate and escape That is why we are not surprised to see the diva of sensuality, Anitta, being a participant in this event.

Anitta’s minidress at the Dolce&Gabbana Haute Moda show

Anitta at the Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture show.Dolce and Gabbana

The stage, the Piazza del Duomo, is not pure chance or dressing, it is the perfect place to present the timeless creations of Alta Moda, according to the Italian firm. The singer, Anitta, chose this eye-catching, completely custom look. Is about a trendy mini dress transparent and with embossed applications of crosses and rhinestones in gold and red tones in the best Italian baroque style. She completed the look with bracelet sandals in black, like the XL glasses that covered his face.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

July 4, a leading date in several Hollywood films

8 mins ago

Amber Heard is defended by her fans, who insult Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck for the new album “18”

18 mins ago

Do you feel like laughing? HBO Max and Steve Carell propose this movie

30 mins ago

‘The Lost City’, with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button